Rainbow Six Siege Crystal Guard: New features coming with Year 6 Season update

Ubisoft revealed Rainbow Six Siege Crystal Guard on August 16. Year 6 Season 3 brings a new operator, Osa, and other new additions as well.

When Rainbow Six Siege was released in 2015, the game struggled to be a competitive shooter because of bugs and broken game mechanics. The developers spent many years making updates to bring the game to its full glory.

Rewatch the full livestream reveal of Crystal Guard to learn about all the new changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Experience the map updates to Coastline, Bank, and Clubhouse and meet our latest Operator, Osa, and her tactical shield, the Talon-8. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 16, 2021

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege receives four seasonal updates every year.

All the things coming with Rainbow Six Siege Crystal Guard update

New Operator Osa in Rainbow Six Siege (Screengrab via Ubisoft)

The first big change, which comes with Rainbow Six Siege’s latest update, is the new operator, Osa. She is equipped with a transparent bulletproof Talon Shield.

The special part of the new Talon shield is the fact that it can be placed on the floor, windows and doorways like a normal deployable shield.

The maps receiving reworks (Screengrab via Ubisoft)

The new update also comes with multiple small map reworks for Bank, Coastline and Clubhouse.

RElite customization coming to Rainbow Six Siege (Screengrab via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege mentioned Elite customization in their Year 6 roadmap, and this is finally being brought into the main game.

HP changes coming with Crystal Guard (Screengrab via Ubisoft)

The update also brings changes to the HP system by making operator armor act as extra health. All 3-armor rated operators will have 125 HP, 2 armor will have 110 HP and one armor will have the usual 100 HP.

Ubisoft has also added soft rim lights to opponents, making them visible in low light. Also, a few tweaks have been made to the DBNO scoring to avoid intel on downed opponents.

The operators who received big changes are Twitch, Sledge, Glaz, Iana, IQ, Mute and Fuze.

Operator receiving price reduction (Screengrab via Ubisoft)

Operator prices have decreased with the Crystal Guard update as well. The price changes are as follows:

Maverick and Clash: 10,000 Renown and 240 R6 Credits

Amaru and Goyo: 15,000 Renown and 360 R6 Credits

Zero: 20,000 Renown and 480 R6 Credits

The new seasonal skin for Crystal Guard (Screengrab via Ubisoft)

Each season of Rainbow Six Siege also comes with a seasonal skin. The featured skins have various colors in a kaleidoscopic pattern and are being called the Holographic Bundle altogether.

