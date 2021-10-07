×
Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors explained: Twitter erupts after duo spotted together

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans sparked dating rumors leaving fans in a frenzy (Image via Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified Oct 07, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Feature

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans recently took the internet by storm after speculation about the pair dating made the rounds online. The duo first sparked romance rumors after the Captain America star followed the pop singer on Instagram.

Fans were quick to spot the actor’s social media activity and expressed their excitement about Evans' interaction with Gomez. While some concluded that the pair were romantically involved, others speculated that the duo might collaborate for an upcoming project.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀
rumours been saying that they're dating ! https://t.co/HRqxIsnasf

The stars further sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted together in Los Angeles. The duo were reportedly photographed leaving the same studio on October 1. On the same day, they were also spotted at the same restaurant.

However, several reports suggest that Gomez and Evans are possibly working together for an upcoming film.

Internet reacts to Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans were spotted outside an LA studio on October 1 (Image via selenasadios/Twitter)
Gomez and Evans are both widely recognized globally for their respective contributions to the entertainment industry. They have also been romantically linked to a string of celebrities throughout their careers.

The Same Old Love singer has been in a highly publicized relationship with Justin Bieber since 2010. The duo consistently made news for their on-and-off romance until they officially called it quits in 2018. She also dated the Weeknd in 2017 but parted ways with the rapper after 10 months.

Meanwhile, Evans is often considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. However, he has also been linked to several co-stars and fellow actors like Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Sandra Bullock, among others.

The latest dating rumors between Gomez and Evans sent fans into a collective meltdown. In 2015, the Come & Get It singer confessed about having a crush on the Marvel actor. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she gushed:

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute?”

The award-winning singer starred in the 2014 film Behaving Badly opposite brother, Scott Evans. However, the duo never met in public until their recent sighting outside an LA studio.

Following the rumors, several social media users took to Twitter to share their reactions to romance speculations:

me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media https://t.co/E7MYHlOUVn
It’s my time more than ever to push my Chris Evans and Selena Gomez agenda ‼️ https://t.co/OvR3cOlSfM
me finding out selena gomez and chris evans are rumored to be dating
https://t.co/C1jP9QcEJR
BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE https://t.co/S5aMChGzfW
If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN 🎉
I’m seeing things about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans being a thing…and yah know I’m not mad about it…Jesus they’d be a hot couple https://t.co/og1bgSmh0j
Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors make me so happy bc IVE BEEN SAYING he needs a Cancer woman in his life period
SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS HELL YEAH https://t.co/LZ4bWr4Efi
manifesting selena gomez with chris evans rumours become true
Honestly if someone was going to date my man chris evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez
LISTEN IF THE RUMORS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ DATING WITH CHRIS EVANS IS A REAL THING, THEY'LL BE THE MOST ATTRACTIVE COUPLE EVER. I KNOW THAT THEY'LL BE GOOD FOR EACH OTHER. I CAN FEEL IT. https://t.co/CSzKgQyhuO
FYI if chris evans is really dating selena gomez rn then, he is the luckiest man in the world!!! I meeeean.... Selena is forever a catch! 🤷🏻‍♀️
selena gomez is dating chris evans.. https://t.co/cyddQwiLbO
YALL SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE RUMOURED TO BE DATING!!!! THAT'S A HOT COUPLE RIGHT THERE!!

Also Read

PAUSE THE DAMN PHONE SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE A THING???

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Gomez or Evans will address the rumors in public. As of now, the pair have maintained complete silence over their latest association.

Edited by Srijan Sen
