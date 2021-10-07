Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors explained: Twitter erupts after duo spotted together

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans recently took the internet by storm after speculation about the pair dating made the rounds online. The duo first sparked romance rumors after the Captain America star followed the pop singer on Instagram.
Fans were quick to spot the actor’s social media activity and expressed their excitement about Evans' interaction with Gomez. While some concluded that the pair were romantically involved, others speculated that the duo might collaborate for an upcoming project.
The stars further sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted together in Los Angeles. The duo were reportedly photographed leaving the same studio on October 1. On the same day, they were also spotted at the same restaurant.
However, several reports suggest that Gomez and Evans are possibly working together for an upcoming film.
Internet reacts to Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors
Gomez and Evans are both widely recognized globally for their respective contributions to the entertainment industry. They have also been romantically linked to a string of celebrities throughout their careers.
The Same Old Love singer has been in a highly publicized relationship with Justin Bieber since 2010. The duo consistently made news for their on-and-off romance until they officially called it quits in 2018. She also dated the Weeknd in 2017 but parted ways with the rapper after 10 months.
Meanwhile, Evans is often considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. However, he has also been linked to several co-stars and fellow actors like Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Sandra Bullock, among others.
The latest dating rumors between Gomez and Evans sent fans into a collective meltdown. In 2015, the Come & Get It singer confessed about having a crush on the Marvel actor. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she gushed:
“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute?”
The award-winning singer starred in the 2014 film Behaving Badly opposite brother, Scott Evans. However, the duo never met in public until their recent sighting outside an LA studio.
Following the rumors, several social media users took to Twitter to share their reactions to romance speculations:
Also Read
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Gomez or Evans will address the rumors in public. As of now, the pair have maintained complete silence over their latest association.