Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors explained: Twitter erupts after duo spotted together

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans recently took the internet by storm after speculation about the pair dating made the rounds online. The duo first sparked romance rumors after the Captain America star followed the pop singer on Instagram.

Fans were quick to spot the actor’s social media activity and expressed their excitement about Evans' interaction with Gomez. While some concluded that the pair were romantically involved, others speculated that the duo might collaborate for an upcoming project.

RIRI🔪 (anti cupcakes) @itaintriri EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumours been saying that they're dating ! EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumours been saying that they're dating ! https://t.co/HRqxIsnasf

The stars further sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted together in Los Angeles. The duo were reportedly photographed leaving the same studio on October 1. On the same day, they were also spotted at the same restaurant.

However, several reports suggest that Gomez and Evans are possibly working together for an upcoming film.

Internet reacts to Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans were spotted outside an LA studio on October 1 (Image via selenasadios/Twitter)

Gomez and Evans are both widely recognized globally for their respective contributions to the entertainment industry. They have also been romantically linked to a string of celebrities throughout their careers.

The Same Old Love singer has been in a highly publicized relationship with Justin Bieber since 2010. The duo consistently made news for their on-and-off romance until they officially called it quits in 2018. She also dated the Weeknd in 2017 but parted ways with the rapper after 10 months.

Meanwhile, Evans is often considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. However, he has also been linked to several co-stars and fellow actors like Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Sandra Bullock, among others.

The latest dating rumors between Gomez and Evans sent fans into a collective meltdown. In 2015, the Come & Get It singer confessed about having a crush on the Marvel actor. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she gushed:

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute?”

The award-winning singer starred in the 2014 film Behaving Badly opposite brother, Scott Evans. However, the duo never met in public until their recent sighting outside an LA studio.

Following the rumors, several social media users took to Twitter to share their reactions to romance speculations:

meow @Beejay_Balleras me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media https://t.co/E7MYHlOUVn

reyna ❀ @bieberminimal me finding out selena gomez and chris evans are rumored to be dating

me finding out selena gomez and chris evans are rumored to be dating

https://t.co/C1jP9QcEJR

dilf lover @uhdonttellmymom BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE https://t.co/S5aMChGzfW

nat @nat_gras If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN 🎉 If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN 🎉

eerie echo Ѽ @effortlessecho I’m seeing things about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans being a thing…and yah know I’m not mad about it…Jesus they’d be a hot couple I’m seeing things about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans being a thing…and yah know I’m not mad about it…Jesus they’d be a hot couple https://t.co/og1bgSmh0j

daughterofthemoon ｡ﾟ❁ ☾ @witti_indi Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors make me so happy bc IVE BEEN SAYING he needs a Cancer woman in his life period Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors make me so happy bc IVE BEEN SAYING he needs a Cancer woman in his life period

ً @uhhfnv manifesting selena gomez with chris evans rumours become true manifesting selena gomez with chris evans rumours become true

jennifer @jendaydreams Honestly if someone was going to date my man chris evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez Honestly if someone was going to date my man chris evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez

nasa is letting somebody go 🌙 @oceaninlights LISTEN IF THE RUMORS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ DATING WITH CHRIS EVANS IS A REAL THING, THEY'LL BE THE MOST ATTRACTIVE COUPLE EVER. I KNOW THAT THEY'LL BE GOOD FOR EACH OTHER. I CAN FEEL IT. LISTEN IF THE RUMORS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ DATING WITH CHRIS EVANS IS A REAL THING, THEY'LL BE THE MOST ATTRACTIVE COUPLE EVER. I KNOW THAT THEY'LL BE GOOD FOR EACH OTHER. I CAN FEEL IT. https://t.co/CSzKgQyhuO

𝐒 @sideunigl FYI if chris evans is really dating selena gomez rn then, he is the luckiest man in the world!!! I meeeean.... Selena is forever a catch! 🤷🏻‍♀️ FYI if chris evans is really dating selena gomez rn then, he is the luckiest man in the world!!! I meeeean.... Selena is forever a catch! 🤷🏻‍♀️

Marsha @hellosayamarsha YALL SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE RUMOURED TO BE DATING!!!! THAT'S A HOT COUPLE RIGHT THERE!! YALL SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE RUMOURED TO BE DATING!!!! THAT'S A HOT COUPLE RIGHT THERE!!

Also Read

emily ४ SNL IS BACK @lokimulaney PAUSE THE DAMN PHONE SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE A THING??? PAUSE THE DAMN PHONE SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE A THING???

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Gomez or Evans will address the rumors in public. As of now, the pair have maintained complete silence over their latest association.

Edited by Srijan Sen