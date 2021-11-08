Who is Vinetria? Kanye West dating rumors explained

Kanye West and Vinetria’s dating rumors are currently making the rounds on the internet. Although the news has not been officially confirmed, sources on Page Six revealed that the rapper and the model have been seeing each other for the last few days.

Vinetria was reportedly spotted in Miami with West while he was recording the Drink Champs interview. She was also seen last weekend at his Sunday Service. They attended a public event together at Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

Kanye West and Vinetria were seen courtside as they enjoyed the game, and pictures and videos of the same also went viral on social media. Vinetria may also attend West’s next Sunday Service.

Who is Kanye West’s new partner?

Vinetria is a popular model signed with Public Image Management. The agency’s website says that she is five foot nine and has green eyes. The 22-year-old is active on Instagram and has around 400,000 followers.

Vinetria’s Instagram profile mostly has pictures from photoshoots that feature her in the best outfits. Although her posts are less in number, she has many story highlights, including a clip of young children in white outfits performing at a Sunday Service.

Since she does not have a Wikipedia page, details related to her family and education remain unavailable. She has, however, recently gained recognition following rumors she was dating Kanye West.

Kanye West still wants to be with Kim Kardashian

Amidst divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the former recently said he still wants to be with his estranged wife. In a recent interview, the musician criticized Saturday Night Live for its portrayal of their split and said he wishes to reconcile.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019, in New York City (Image via Getty Images)

West said that the show made his wife say that she divorced him even though he had not seen the papers and they are not divorced. He also criticized the media and Kardashian’s team for promoting the divorce and brainwashing her with ideas for new TV shows.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. They married in a private ceremony in 2014 and became the parents of four children — North “Nori” West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

