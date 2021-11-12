What is Christa B Allen's net worth? Actress' fortune explored as she turns 30 in true '13 going on 30' fashion 

On Thursday, November 11, 13 Going on 30 star Christa B Allen celebrated her 30th birthday, marking the iconic moment referred to in the film. Christa, who is now a TikTok star with around 1.7 million followers, has previously teased this moment in one of her videos.

In a video she posted in March, Christa said:

"People be like, 'Weren't you the 13-year-old in 13 Going on 30?' Yup and I'm almost 30 now. Feel old yet?"

In 2004's 13 Going on 30, Christa B Allen played the 13-year-old version of Jenna Rink (portrayed by Jennifer Garner). The actress shared a video on her Instagram re-enacting her role in the movie. Jennifer Garner, who had the leading role in the movie, wished her in the comments.

How much is actress and content creator Christa B Allen worth?

According to several publications, 30-year-old Christa is worth around $3 million. She earned most of her fortune from her acting career, starting with 2004's 13 Going on 30. Since then, Christa B Allen has garnered roughly 37 acting credits in films and TV series.

However, Christa's TikTok reach has also earned her a significant portion. The social media content creator also earns from sponsored posts on her Instagram and TikTok videos.

In her younger years, Christa has also appeared in several commercials and short films. After 13 Going on 30, her next big role was in CBS' short TV series in 2006's Cake, where she played the lead role. She appeared in multiple one-time roles in TV series episodes before her role in 2009's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, where she once again played the younger version of Jennifer Garner's character, Jenny.

Two years later, Christa B Allen starred in ABC's Revenge. She appeared as Charlotte in 75 episodes of the series. Her last role was in an episode of Kontaxt in 2021. However, she has been announced to voice Jessica Jewel in the pilot episode of Adults Only.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Christa raking in more followers on her social media, it is expected that she will be further monetizing her subscriber count to grow her fortune.

Edited by Sabine Algur