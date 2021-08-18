5 recent TV shows that ended abruptly

TV Business is pretty harsh sometimes as there are plenty of shows that get canceled every now and then. On some occasions, the reasons behind the cancelation are somewhat controversial, while sometimes it is the low ratings.

On rare occasions, however, these cancelations proved to be heartbreaking for the fans who wanted to see more. There are plenty of heartbreaking stories out there about the discontinuation of various potent TV shows.

Recent TV shows that ended too soon

5) Teenage Bounty Hunters

Teenage Bounty Hunters was released in 2020 Image via Netflix)

Kathleen Jordan's American comedy-drama TV show, Teenage Bounty Hunters, received heaps of praise when it was released in August 2020.

The series' premise was much more layered than it initially seemed, which worked in the show's favor.

Its first season ended rather abruptly, leaving fans hoping for a second season. However, Netflix canceled the show in October 2020, leaving many viewers disappointed.

4) The Society

The Society (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's American mystery-teen drama TV show, The Society, created by Christopher Keyser, faced cancelation due to a rather unfortunate reason.

The TV show was initially renewed by Netflix, but then later canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Society showed a significant amount of promise and kept the fans hooked to their TV screens. The show had an immense potential to expand up to multiple seasons.

The fans felt it was a shame that it ended without getting a befitting closure.

3) I Am Not Okay with This

I Am Not Okay with This (Image via Netflix)

American black comedy TV series, I Am Not Okay with This, was another excellent show that garnered praise from everyone.

The show was based on Charles Forsman's comic book of the same name and featured some great performances by the cast.

Much like The Society, I Am Not Okay with This was also renewed for its second season. However, the black comedy TV show faced the same fate and got canceled due to COVID-19 related reasons.

2) Run

Run featured a gripping story (Image via HBO)

Run was HBO's 2020 comedy thriller TV series created by Vicky Jones. The show starred Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson in titular roles with various recurring actors and guest casts.

Run had a unique premise that featured adventure, comedy, suspense, love, heartbreak, and an abrupt ending.

Fans were hoping to see the expansion of the world of Run. HBO, however, left many heartbroken when it canceled the show after its first season in July 2020.

1) The Irregulars

The Irregulars was canceled due to unspecified reasons (Image via Netflix)

The Irregulars is another Netflix project on this list that had great potential. The British mystery crime-drama TV series was promising and delivered everything with perfection.

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the tale of teenagers involved in searching for Sherlock Holmes has a whole another level of thrill and mystery.

Netflix, however, canceled the show in May 2021, ending the show abruptly.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi