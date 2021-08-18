Top 5 TikTok stars that make the most money on the app 

Social media platform TikTok has occupied the spot of being one of the top most downloaded apps in the world. The platform users are mostly between the ages of 16 and 24, boasting a huge Generation Z audience.

As the platform's user base grows, it has become a money-making field where influencers can make a large amount of money simply by posting a short 15 second video.

Topics including personal finance, short comedic skits, make-up transformations and dance videos have taken over TikTok. Influencers can make up to a million dollars a month if they have tens of thousands of followers.

Top 5 highest paid TikTokers

Although the platform holds a few popular content creators who can compete with the most paid TikTokers, the list below showcases those who have risen to celebrity status after making big bucks through Tik Tok and brand endorsements.

5) Josh Richards

The 19-year-old is the only male to make this list. Josh Richards rose to fame on the platform by posting dance and lip-syncing videos. As of now, the TikToker has over 24 million followers on the platform.

According to a LinkedIn article, Josh Richards makes $1.5 million in sponsorships.

Josh Richards does not depend on TikTok alone to make his millions. He has big sponsorship deals with Reebok, HouseParty, Warner Records and a YouTube channel which makes him money.

Josh Richards also cofounded his own company TalentX, which specializes in talent management. He also started his own energy drink business, Ani Energy at the young age of 18.

4) Loren Gray

One of the most followed people on TikTok is estimated to make more than $42,000 per post, according to LinkedIn. Gray originally started on Musical.ly and had already gained celebrity status before joining the app.

The singer got a deal with Virgin Records in 2018 and since then has released eight singles.

She also became huge on TikTok after her musical career took off. Her massive fanbase led to Gray landing herself a Revlon deal. The beauty brand sponsors several of her TikTok videos.

Speaking of her partnership with the brand to Forbes, she had said:

“It’s more of a creator role than just doing what someone says for 60 seconds. They’re very flexible and give me a lot of creative freedom.”

3) Dixie D’Amelio

The older D’Amelio sister rose to stardom as her sister became one of the first content creators to have 100 million followers on TikTok. The two left Connecticut for LA to chase their Hollywood dream.

Dixie currently has over 54 million followers on the platform.

As she and her sister Charli became more popular online, they signed a joint deal with Hollister and beauty brand Morphe.

Dixie D’Amelio also started her own career in music. She released “Be Happy” in June. The song accumulated more than 58 million streams at the launch and went on to become the No.1 trending video on the day it was released, beating Kanye West-Travis Scott’s music video which was released on the same day.

Dixie D’Amelio and her family have now partnered with Hulu and will be releasing their own show The D’Amelio show on the streaming platform, which will be adding more money to the bank.

2) Charli D’Amelio

The 17 year old posted several dance videos in June 2019 on TikTok and quickly climbed the social ladder.

The content creator, estimated to be worth 8 million dollars, had also performed with Bebe Rexha to open for the Jonas Brothers shortly after she became popular online.

The teenager has also been a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and attended Paris Fashion Week partnered with Prada. Charli D’Amelio also had a sponsorship deal with EOS cosmetics which only added more money to the bank.

The TikTok sensation also has her own merchandise which includes a $60 hoodie.

The younger D’Amelio sister makes close to $48,000 per TikTok post and will only rise as the engagement with her videos increases.

1) Addison Rae

The list would not be complete without Hollywood’s newbie sensation Addison Rae.

The TikTok celebrity has over 84 million followers on the platform and her friendship with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian has increased fan interest.

The He’s All That star gained her first sponsorship deal with Fashion Nova, an online clothing store for women. Addison Rae rose to fame after becoming a member of HypeHouse, a content creator collective.

Other sponsorships that have made her serious dough include Reebok, Daniel Wellington and American Eagle, amongst others.

The TikToker also started her own podcast Mama Knows Best with her mother Sheri Nicole, which has amassed several ardent followers.

Addison Rae also went on to chase “makeup mogul” status with her brand Item Beauty, a joint venture with Madeby.

The TikTok dancer is estimated to make $35,000 per video posted on the platform.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi