"Miss Addison can't act": TikToker, who allegedly worked as an extra on "He's All That," claims Addison Rae needed several retakes

On July 21st, a trailer for Netflix's remake "He's All That" was released, and fans were not impressed with Addison Rae's acting skills. Addison Rae retorted to the criticisms of the remake of the original 1999 "She's All That" film.

In short, Addison Rae addressed her growth in the film industry from TikTok. She stated that she tries to tell herself, "You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously."

However, a recent TikTok by user alexxiissss_ has stated otherwise. The user prompted her statement by saying:

"Let me tell you, Miss Addison can't act for sh-t. And it's normal to always take a bunch of takes over and over even if it's a good a-- actress. It's just a normal thing; you have to take a bunch of takes.

User alexxiissss_ then explained that Addison Rae's acting was allegedly lacking so much that the director had to re-prompt her with the script between takes. She also stated that the other main actors were getting annoyed by Rae's alleged performance.

Netizens comment on Addison Rae's alleged acting skills

The original TikTok was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and has been met with over nine thousand views and over sixty-five comments at the time of the article.

Many users were critical regarding Addison Rae allegedly having to reuse the script between takes, while others criticized user alexxiissss_ for sharing the information from the set.

One user specifically called the TikTok user a "hater" before excusing Addison Rae for "trying...it's her first role." Another user mentioned that the team for He's All That "should recast her then."

A user commented:

"Regardless if it's her first time, she was clearly unprepared for the job. Homegirl ain't even have her lines down. Meanwhile, we got actresses out here tryna get their break who can get their lines memorized in a few hours."

Another user stated:

"Several takes are part of the job, but when you have to be shown the script repeatedly, you're kinda wasting time and money on set. I'm sure people on production were annoyed."

Addison Rae has not commented on user alexxiissss_'s statement on her acting skills. She did not address the situation at the time of the article. And user Alexxiisss_ has not updated her statement on TikTok.

Also read: "Jessi has been obsessed": Gabbie Hanna makes further remarks on her situation with Jessi Smiles

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu