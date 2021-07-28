"He's All That" star Addison Rae fires back at trolls, claims of having worked harder than others to establish her acting career

Rising star Addison Rae has opened up about her struggles entering Hollywood and how she had to work hard to land big roles. The TikTok sensation will be starring in "He’s All That," a remake of the cult- classic She’s All That which released in 1999.

The 20-year-old plays Padget Sawyer, who gives the high school outcast a makeover to become Prom King.

The first look at Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan’s ‘HE’S ALL THAT’ has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/Zm1IYMhxzb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2021

The rom-com will be released on August 27 on Netflix. Fans got a short clip of the movie earlier this month, but the internet did not find Addison Rae’s acting any good.

People began to troll the social media influencer for simply reading the script out loud. It didn't end there as people also called her out for being undeserving of the role.

Addison Rae has very little acting and musical skills. She’ll be irrelevant soon enough — arizona (@SkjeidyBrady) July 21, 2021

If Addison Rae can get an acting career for doing tiktoks then what the hell am I doing having a passion about it and studying the craft — hannah wilson (@hannnahwilso) July 24, 2021

Addison Rae responds to criticism

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the Louisiana-native revealed that she had to work harder after the internet had decided that she should stick to being a TikToker.

“In this industry, when you come in and get labeled as one thing... people like to keep you there. Which is understandable, and I get it, but what people don’t realize is I’ve always wanted to do acting, I’ve always wanted to do music. People haven’t really seen the background, or the classes I used to take and things like that. So I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.’” - Addison Rae

The content creator came under fire recently for announcing on Twitter that she was going to start a career in journalism as a UFC reporter. Addison Rae went on to get dragged for taking away jobs she didn't deserve.

“Coming from a small town... I feel like a lot of people don’t normally hear someone say they want to go to Hollywood and be an actress. I felt like it was unattainable at the time. So I thought, my way in is to go study journalism, and I can be on TV still, but in a way where I could get a degree and then make it in a little more traditional (way). Then I got super lucky with TikTok, and was so blessed with the chance to move to L.A.” -Addison Rae

Though her career in journalism did not go as planned, Rae got the opportunity to act in a Netflix original film. After the clip was released, people on the internet widely derided her and stated that she should stick to making videos on TikTok alone.

Regarding the preparation she went through for the upcoming movie, Addison Rae said:

“I was in acting classes probably three times a week, and doing personal coaching over Zoom as well as script analysis…I would sit in my trailer for a few hours before I’d go and do the scene and read my lines and then make sure I was mentally in that space.”

It can be a tough task to assess someone’s acting prowess from just a clip. Having said that, Addison Rae might surprise fans with her talent.

