Fans react as Addison Rae reportedly "fired" from the UFC after receiving severe backlash over "reporter tweet" online

TikTok star Addison Rae has reportedly been fired from her UFC red carpet correspondent gig. This comes after Addison tweeted about getting the job on July 9th.
On July 9th, Rae shared a tweet with two photos of her standing before the UFC backdrop holding a microphone. In the tweet, Rae stated that she "studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepared for [this] moment."
Addison Rae, best known for her dancing TikToks and previously associated with Bryce Hall, now Jack Harlow and MGK's guitarist Omer Fedi, was immediately berated with backlash.
The tweet gained over ten thousand quote tweets and over sixty-five thousand likes. Many users claimed that Addison Rae was 'taking jobs away from qualified reporters."
One user stated that Addison Rae provided "additional evidence that a degree in 'broadcast journalism' is completely worthless."
Addison Rae's response to the backlash
On July 10th, eighteen hours after her initial announcement tweet, Rae tweeted, "nvm y'all got me fired."
Her second quote tweet received over thirty-four thousand likes and over a thousand retweets.
Overwhelmingly, between Addison Rae's own tweet and the repost by Twitter user defnoodles, netizens were mostly positive about her immediate dismissal.
Under Rae's tweet, one user stated that Addison "never deserved it anyway." Another user under Rae's tweet stated that she should "get some real talent."
Barstool Sports on Twitter also shared a photo of Addison Rae walking around the latest UFC event with the caption reading, "Most hated UFC commentator ever."
User defnoodles also shared a video of Addison Rae interviewing with another UFC correspondent on July 10th. In the video, she smiles and explains her first UFC fight attendance with her mother.
Some users were defensive of Addison Rae's termination by UFC, stating that "cancel culture" had once again gone too far. Other users joked that Rae could step further towards subscription-based website OnlyFans.
At the time of the article, Rae made no further comment about the situation. However, she retweeted Barstool Sports mentioning her.
