Fans react as Addison Rae reportedly "fired" from the UFC after receiving severe backlash over "reporter tweet" online

TikTok star Addison Rae has reportedly been fired from her UFC red carpet correspondent gig. This comes after Addison tweeted about getting the job on July 9th.

On July 9th, Rae shared a tweet with two photos of her standing before the UFC backdrop holding a microphone. In the tweet, Rae stated that she "studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepared for [this] moment."

Addison Rae, best known for her dancing TikToks and previously associated with Bryce Hall, now Jack Harlow and MGK's guitarist Omer Fedi, was immediately berated with backlash.

The tweet gained over ten thousand quote tweets and over sixty-five thousand likes. Many users claimed that Addison Rae was 'taking jobs away from qualified reporters."

One user stated that Addison Rae provided "additional evidence that a degree in 'broadcast journalism' is completely worthless."

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Also read: “Insult to real journalists”: Addison Rae receives massive backlash after revealing she’s working as a UFC reporter

Addison Rae's response to the backlash

On July 10th, eighteen hours after her initial announcement tweet, Rae tweeted, "nvm y'all got me fired."

Her second quote tweet received over thirty-four thousand likes and over a thousand retweets.

nvm y’all got me fired https://t.co/kHFFvHuSaM — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Also read: Is the ACE Family broke? House eviction drama worsens as Austin McBroom allegedly set to sell house amid foreclosure and pending mortgage payments

Overwhelmingly, between Addison Rae's own tweet and the repost by Twitter user defnoodles, netizens were mostly positive about her immediate dismissal.

Under Rae's tweet, one user stated that Addison "never deserved it anyway." Another user under Rae's tweet stated that she should "get some real talent."

Barstool Sports on Twitter also shared a photo of Addison Rae walking around the latest UFC event with the caption reading, "Most hated UFC commentator ever."

User defnoodles also shared a video of Addison Rae interviewing with another UFC correspondent on July 10th. In the video, she smiles and explains her first UFC fight attendance with her mother.

You never deserved it anyways — LeBron Tatum (@tatum_lebron) July 10, 2021

The UFC said pic.twitter.com/baPboGRDns — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 10, 2021

lmao get some REAL talent 🤡 — ilatic (@ilatlc) July 10, 2021

People celebrated Addison Rae getting fired. pic.twitter.com/1emVMyv3Om — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 10, 2021

“y’all got me fired” GIRL YOU ONLY WENT TO JOURNALISM SCHOOL FOR 3 MONTHS HELOO???😭😭 what she think just cause she did sum 15-second dances the wold was gon be her oyster??like no, HOPE IT HUMBLED HER😍💕🤞🥺 — geeairhoe‼️🙏😎💯🆗🆒😈😜🪐🪐 (@ohgoshguillermo) July 11, 2021

She got herself fired.



No one would have cared about that job had she not been obnoxious about it. — 𝐙♡𝐌𝐁𝐈𝐄 ɘiꙅꙅɒƆ 𝐕𝐄𝐆𝐀 🇲🇽🇩🇴𝐵𝐿𝑀 8:46 (@NotJosieGrossy) July 10, 2021

I mean...good. At some point they are going to have to learn situational awareness...and tact most of all. She could have been just fine WITHOUT the tone deaf bragging. — Divine Macabre (@MacabreDivine) July 10, 2021

"y'all got me fired" pretty sure you did that all on your own pic.twitter.com/PO5ANgOxyR — ☄️Maebae🌙 (@maekbae) July 10, 2021

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Addison Rae shares that she is at the UFC to watch the fights with her mom. She says she also took part in the walkout rehearsals. Unclear if she lost the job she said she lost on Twitter after getting backlash. pic.twitter.com/Svvg4wxMZo — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021

Some users were defensive of Addison Rae's termination by UFC, stating that "cancel culture" had once again gone too far. Other users joked that Rae could step further towards subscription-based website OnlyFans.

At the time of the article, Rae made no further comment about the situation. However, she retweeted Barstool Sports mentioning her.

Also read: "We miss you": EXO fans trend Baekhyun's name as the K-POP boy band member tweets for the first time in two months

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen