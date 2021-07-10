“Insult to real journalists”: Addison Rae receives massive backlash after revealing she’s working as a UFC reporter

Addison Rae has received a massive backlash after she announced that she would be working as a reporter at the UFC. The TikTok sensation posted a picture of herself on Twitter with the caption:
“I studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepare for this moment.”
The UFC Twitter page was also quick to post a clipping of Forrest Griffin introducing a new boxer to the mix, who was Addison Rae herself. Griffin is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He currently serves as the Vice President of Athlete Development at the UFC Performance Institute.
In the video posted on Twitter, fans can see Forrest Griffin say:
“I got the chance to work with Addison Rae and coach her, and she is probably the best talent I have ever seen. She is now a fighting expert.”
Addison Rae was in the background of the video posing for the camera.
Fan reactions to Addison Rae being a UFC journalist and boxer
Fans were upset to see the social media influencer take up the role of a reporter for UFC when more educated journalists deserved the position. They were displeased to see her get the chance to be a journalist simply because of her popularity online.
The online sensation training to fight did not hold well with fans, either.
News anchor Kyle Beachy from HOI ABC news took to Twitter saying:
“Lmao. Amateur. Doesn’t know how to hold a mic, posture is poor, not looking at the camera, dress sucks (D-) and neckline is cringe.”
Sports Reporter H Tyler Seggerman also commented on the news:
“Smh. Completely insensitive to all the hardworking women in journalism…Like I don’t even know where to start with this! #Shameful”
One person also tweeted:
“wow I really worked my butt off and all I had to do was dance with my arms on tiktok what a scam.”
Fan reactions seem unpleasant, to say the least. Addison Rae has not commented on the backlash she is facing online.