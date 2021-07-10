“Insult to real journalists”: Addison Rae receives massive backlash after revealing she’s working as a UFC reporter

Addison Rae has received a massive backlash after she announced that she would be working as a reporter at the UFC. The TikTok sensation posted a picture of herself on Twitter with the caption:

“I studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepare for this moment.”

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

The UFC Twitter page was also quick to post a clipping of Forrest Griffin introducing a new boxer to the mix, who was Addison Rae herself. Griffin is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He currently serves as the Vice President of Athlete Development at the UFC Performance Institute.

In the video posted on Twitter, fans can see Forrest Griffin say:

“I got the chance to work with Addison Rae and coach her, and she is probably the best talent I have ever seen. She is now a fighting expert.”

Addison Rae was in the background of the video posing for the camera.

Fan reactions to Addison Rae being a UFC journalist and boxer

Fans were upset to see the social media influencer take up the role of a reporter for UFC when more educated journalists deserved the position. They were displeased to see her get the chance to be a journalist simply because of her popularity online.

Stealing jobs from those more deserving, very classy 👍👍 — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 10, 2021

meanwhile I’ve been working my ass off for the last 10 years. Respect your hussle tho x — Liam McEwan (@LiamMcEwan) July 10, 2021

and to think that many people work day and night to pay for a university degree and for you to come and take away the job without seeing all the suffering of each journalism student. LMAOO Money fixes everything, I wish I had money and fame — Valeee (@Valeesepulveda_) July 10, 2021

just 3 months??? i think someone more successful that has studied at least a whole year for this deserves it but ofc let’s pick the lil famous tik tok girl that records herself dancing — Michelle (@Miche_Miche101) July 10, 2021

In other words, you did absolutely nothing to be there, yet there you are. — Elliott SZN (@cb_0002) July 10, 2021

ah yes the girl who’s made a platform by stealing from black tiktokers gets a broadcast job after three (3) whole months of studying broadcasting https://t.co/szkME8Gm8c — Megan Reyes (@megreyes_) July 10, 2021

The online sensation training to fight did not hold well with fans, either.

Gonna have to cancel my PPV for this and go to a illegal stream — Will Kelly (@WillKelly34) July 9, 2021

my eyes… my poor poor eyes.. Forrest you’re better than this, the UFC is better than this. I can’t believe they let this happen. — Classic MMA (@classicUFC) July 9, 2021

Cringe — mark nevin (@marknevin5) July 9, 2021

bro what world we living in addison rae doing ufc interviews now — grace’s secret (@hazimosisninja) July 10, 2021

Why tf is @whoisaddison doing a ufc event, pls go dance to some bad rap song — Dream (@SWARM3D_) July 10, 2021

Who the fuck is gonna all of a sudden watch UFC cuz Addison Rae is doing pre match red carpet shit. There are hundreds of women more qualified and are actually working in that field right now — Grand Mommy Cheese (@Santariffic) July 10, 2021

Addison rae im sorry but thats a disgusting joke



do you know how many sports journalists struggle everyday just to get a degree let alone a JOB



not everyone can be famous and be self centered like you living in la doing tiktoks#UFC https://t.co/CGEcabrh6t — emily :) (@Emily__Hirsch) July 10, 2021

Should we hire someone who busted their butt through college, and genuinely loves UFC and is hungry for an opportunity in journalism?? Nah, let’s hire Addison Rae because she’s popular for “throwing it back” on tik tok. https://t.co/vZ62DUR3iX — Z (@ZackFrongillo) July 10, 2021

Addison Rae is out here claiming she studied broadcast journalism for 3 months in college and now interviewing at ufc. What a joke. What a condescending tweet #addisonrae — sofia brian (@sofiabugs) July 10, 2021

So what makes you qualified to do this job and not someone who genuinely loves mma — walker 🇺🇸👑 (@WalkerMMA) July 10, 2021

so your taking a job from someone who delicates their time and money to get such a job, whereas you get it because of fame. we all know that if she wasn’t famous, 3 months wouldn’t cut it. — elianna 💰. (@eliannancampos) July 10, 2021

News anchor Kyle Beachy from HOI ABC news took to Twitter saying:

“Lmao. Amateur. Doesn’t know how to hold a mic, posture is poor, not looking at the camera, dress sucks (D-) and neckline is cringe.”

Lmao. Amateur. Doesn’t know how to hold a mic, posture is poor, not looking at the camera, dress sucks (D-) and necklace is cringe. https://t.co/mbEuPG3FOh — Kyle Beachy (@Kyle_Beachy) July 10, 2021

Sports Reporter H Tyler Seggerman also commented on the news:

“Smh. Completely insensitive to all the hardworking women in journalism…Like I don’t even know where to start with this! #Shameful”

Smh 🤦🏻‍♂️ Completely insensitive to all the hardworking women in journalism...Like I don’t even know where to start with this! #Shameful https://t.co/WuuKJKPI51 — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) July 10, 2021

One person also tweeted:

“wow I really worked my butt off and all I had to do was dance with my arms on tiktok what a scam.”

Fan reactions seem unpleasant, to say the least. Addison Rae has not commented on the backlash she is facing online.

