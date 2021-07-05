Addison Rae shaded by comedians for "stealing black culture" after appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show

Addison Rae was recently shaded by comedians on "The Daily Show" after her appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" stirred up controversy.

In late June, Charlie D'Amelio was called out by "The View" host Sunny Hostin, who also publicly criticized her for not giving credit to black creators after "stealing" their dances on TikTok. Many grew upset with Addison Rae and others as well, as they are became famous at the expense of black creators.

CALL OUT: Charli D'Amelio called out by 'View' host Sunny Hostin for making millions of dollars off stealing dances created by black creators. Sunny also calls out Addison Rae (she confuses her with Charli in clip) for stealing dances from black creators on Jimmy Fallon. pic.twitter.com/KJ29YpOiin — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021

Addison Rae slammed for not giving credit to black creators

On Sunday afternoon, comedians Roy Wood Jr. and Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show claimed that the internet star was "stealing black culture." This was after she appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show to "teach" him TikTok dances.

TODAY IN SHADE: Addison Rae shaded on "The Daily Show" by comedians Roy Wood Jr and Dulcé Sloan. They discuss how Addison went on Jimmy Fallon's show and performed dances created by black creators without ever appropriately crediting them. pic.twitter.com/QQkLEAPsO4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 4, 2021

Addison Rae had been under fire two months prior as well, right after the episode aired. However, many black creators have grown furious with popular TikTokers like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio for never crediting their dance moves.

Roy Wood Jr. brought up the situation, also stating that the backlash caused the show to bring on black creators a week later.

"I don't remember which late night show it was but the white girl went on the late night show doing all the black dances, and the black dances never got credited."

"They had to bring the black dancers on a week later, like 'Oh sorry about that, these were the ones that actually the thing.'"

Dulce Sloan then proceeded to mention the close friendship between Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian, which many see as more of a "mentorship".

The comedian subtly dragged the two for "stealing black culture," implying that Addison "wanted a master class" from Kourtney.

"That was that Addison Rae girl who's been hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and it is interesting that there's a girl stealing black culture, hanging out with a girl stealing black culture. I guess she wanted a master class on how to steal from black culture."

Addison Rae has yet to issue an apology over the credit controversy.

