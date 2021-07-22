"Nobody asked": Teaser for Addison Rae's debut film "He's All That" sparks backlash online

Addison Rae, a popular TikTok star and breakout singer, is now making a foray into acting. In a Netflix film trailer for the rehash of 1999's She's All That, Addison Rae plays popular girl Padgett Sawyer, daughter of Rachael Leigh Cook's character from the original film.

He's All That, set to be released on August 27th, follows Padgett Sawyer taking on a bet to make high school outcast, Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan, the prom king.

However, the online community has not taken well to the trailer for Rae's debut film. The backlash over Addison Rae's involvement in the film follows after Rae allegedly introduced herself to former president Donald Trump at a recent UFC fight on July 10th.

Users began commenting negatively on the trailer, with one user stating they "can already see the ratings now." Another user commented:

"What has this world come to..."

Fans react to Addison Rae's acting debut

While many fans commented on Addison Rae's acting skills, others mentioned that the remake was a mockery of the original. The trailer was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and was met with over sixty-five comments and eight thousand views at the time of the article.

Twitter user DiscussingFilm also shared the trailer and was met with over 260 views and 250 comments in response.

The first look at Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan’s ‘HE’S ALL THAT’ has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/Zm1IYMhxzb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2021

Netizens were collectively negative towards Addison Rae's acting in the fifteen-second teaser trailer. "Tiktokers need to stay in TikTok", one user commented.

Another user said:

"Netflix needs to stop making such cringe movies."

In the Twitter post's quote tweets, one user commented that the movie was nothing more than a gender-swapped version of the original. Another user stated that the trailer "just looks absolutely horrifying."

TikTokers need to stay in TikTok pic.twitter.com/7AOaDVHMcr — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 21, 2021

delete this — Luke (@qLxke_) July 21, 2021

He's All That is set to be released on August 27th, and stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard from the original 1999 film. Addison Rae has not yet commented on the reception of the trailer.

