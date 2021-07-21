"He was very afraid of her mother": Britney Spears and Jason Alexander's 55-hour marriage allegedly brought to an end by her "controlling" mother Lynne Spears

Britney Spears’ former divorce attorney Mark Goldberg recently opened up that the singer’s first marriage to Jason Alexander was forcefully annulled by her mother, Lynne Spears. The revelation comes amid Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

The 80-year-old mentioned that Lynne Spears was allegedly "controlling" her daughter’s life and forced her to end the marriage back in the day. Britney Spears and Jason Alexander previously made the news for their infamous 55-hour marriage.

On Jan 5, 2014, lawyer David Chesnoff, enlisted by George Maloof, filed for an annulment in Las Vegas (that'll be $122, please) to terminate the brief marriage of Britney Spears and Jason Alexander. Clark County Family Court Judge Lisa Brown signed off. https://t.co/06rgAzsY8N pic.twitter.com/dpyZp25ZrY — HISTORY:nevada (@HistoryNevada) January 6, 2021

In a chat with the Daily Mail, Mr. Goldberg revealed that Britney's ex-husband sought his help after he was made to part ways with the pop star. He mentioned that he “felt sorry” for Jason:

“I felt sorry for the kid. He really hoped and believed that he and Britney would get back together. Jason was looking for advice. He was very emotional and upset. Britney had called him to come to Las Vegas. She was there with friends as I recall, and she paid for his airfare to come.”

He further detailed on Britney Spears’ Las Vegas marriage to Jason:

“The two of them went by themselves to a wedding chapel and got married then came back to the hotel suite and their friends, all happy. The next morning, they called Britney's mother and all hell broke loose. It was the mother interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter's life. She came to Las Vegas, threw Jason out and got him a plane ticket home.”

According to the retired lawyer, the divorce papers stated that the “Toxic” hitmaker was “incapable” of getting married:

“[Britney Spears] lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.”

However, Mr. Goldberg mentioned that during his interaction with Alexander he found out the marriage was consensual:

“I asked him several times [if they were drunk or on drugs] because if I was going to represent him, I needed to know all the facts and he was clear, they weren't…they just really loved each other.”

He even talked about feeling bad for the pop star’s situation:

“It was none of her mother's business, but Britney was being controlled and has been controlled since she was a young girl. She gave in to her mother's demands. Honestly, I feel sorry for the girl, and I felt sorry for the kid [Jason].”

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander and former makeup artist Billy B showed up to the courthouse ahead of Britney's conservatorship hearing. Updates: https://t.co/gJIyN5NL4P pic.twitter.com/jSNqtLFW5J — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) August 19, 2020

Last week, Jason Alexander said he was allegedly “duped” into the divorce by Britney’s mother and her management. The former attorney has now backed Alexander’s claims with his latest statements.

A look back at Britney Spears’ marriages and relationships

Britney Spears’ private life garnered huge media attention after her highly publicized relationship with Justin Timberlake came to light. After nearly three years of being together, the pair parted ways in 2002.

However, the relationship ended on a bitter note after the former NSYNC member allegedly accused Spears’ for cheating. The “Cry Me A River” singer was criticized after he publicly talked about his sexual relationship with Spears during a radio interview.

Britney Spears took the internet by storm after she tied the knot with Jason Alexander in 2004. The former couple have reportedly been best friends since childhood and were madly in love when they married in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the duo parted ways just three days after their marriage and finalized their divorce.

The “Oops… I Did It Again” singer surprisingly married dancer Kevin Federline the same year. The pair share two sons together, Sean Preston and Jayden. After being together for two years, Britney Spears filed for divorce in 2006.

The Grammy-award winner requested the court for full custody of her children. In 2007, the couple finalized their divorce and were granted joint custody of their sons.

However, Britney Spears lost custody after she was placed on a conservatorship under her father following two incidents of mental breakdown in public.

In 2019, Britney finally received 30 percent of her children’s custodial rights. Meanwhile, the “Baby One More Time” singer started dating fitness instructor Sam Asghari.

At the June 23rd conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears told the court that the conservatorship had taken away her basic personal rights. The “Princess of Pop” revealed that the “abusive” and “traumatizing” court order prevents her from getting married and extending her family further:

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good.”

During the hearing, Britney Spears repeatedly mentioned that the conservatorship “controlled” almost every aspect of her life. She also called out her father and remaining family members for keeping her away from freedom.

Following years of requests, the court finally allowed the pop star to have a lawyer of her own choice. The upcoming hearing of Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle is scheduled to take place on September 29th, 2021.

