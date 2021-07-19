Where is Britney Spears' brother, Bryan Spears? Exploring their relationship and his role in her conservatorship 

Britney Spears and her family have consistently been under the spotlight ever since the pop star’s father was granted her conservatorship 13 years ago. In 2008, the court handed Jamie Spears complete authority to control Britney’s personal, financial and professional choices.

However, the Baby One More Time crooner has long wanted freedom from the conservatorship. The longstanding battle has led to the launch of the #FreeBritney movement with activists demanding the singer’s freedom from the conservatorship.

The Framing Britney Spears documentary prompted people to call out Jamie Spears for controlling his daughter’s life. Fans have also criticized Britney’s younger sister, actor Jamie Lynn Spears, for maintaining silence on the issue over the years.

Meanwhile, critics also pointed out Britney's brother, Bryan Spears’ lack of involvement in the issue. The pop icon’s mother, Lynne Spears and her older brother, Bryan Spears were both an active part of her career in the initial days.

As Britney Spears' father and younger sister repeatedly made the news due to the ongoing conservatorship battle, her mother and brother gradually moved away from the spotlight. Although Lynne Spears spoke out on the conservatorship after a recent hearing, Bryan Spears continued to maintain his silence.

A glance into Bryan Spears’ relationship with Britney Spears

Bryan Spears is Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears’ first child and eldest of the Spears siblings. Both Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears ventured into the entertainment industry and found fame early in their careers.

However, Bryan Spears limited his role to being behind the screens and actively supported his sisters as they rose to fame in their respective fields in the industry. Bryan previously accompanied Britney Spears on all of her tours and events.

After the Toxic hitmaker skyrocketed to fame, Bryan Spears took on the role of being Britney’s’ manager. He continued to manage the pop star’s schedule and professional engagements until Larry Rudolph took over the position.

Bryan Spears also actively took part in Jamie Lynn Spears’ career. He was the co-producer of her popular show, Zoey 101 and also served as the director of her acoustic Sleepover music video. He later married Graciella Sanchez, who was also Jamie Lynn’s manager.

Bryan has always been low-key with his public appearances. Although he is not active on social media, he made several appearances on Britney Spears’ Twitter and Instagram back in the day. Bryan’s daughter Lexie Spears was previously featured in the E! documentary, I am Britney Jean.

However, it is likely that the brother-sister dynamic was affected in light of the conservatorship. Britney Spears’ conservatorship has reportedly impacted her relationship with existing family members. In a recent court hearing, the pop-star called out her entire family for keeping her under court order.

Bryan Spears’ role in Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Ever since Britney Spears was placed in the conservatorship under her father, Bryan Spears has mostly maintained his silence on the issue. The Circus singer has long requested that the court grant her freedom from the conservatorship.

According to NBC, Bryan Spears was previously handed over the role of trustee to one of Britney’s many trusts. He was reportedly also given a payment of $200,000 for providing his services to the singer.

Had an amazing time celebrating my brother's birthday yesterday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zKvDS4oQXI — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 21, 2017

On the June 23rd court hearing, the Grammy-award winner termed the conservatorship as “abusive” and “traumatizing.” She called out her whole family for not helping her in this critical situation:

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad… He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

She even expressed her wish to sue the Spears family:

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

In 2020, Bryan Spears made a rare appearance in the As NOT seen on TV Podcast. During the interview with host Drew Plotkin, Bryan opened up about the conservatorship:

"She's always wanted to get out of it. It's very frustrating to have. Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She's wanted to get out of it for quite some time."

However, the TV producer faced severe backlash for calling the conservatorship “a great thing for the family.” He was also called out for applauding his father’s role in the conservatorship:

"He [Jamie Spears] has done the best he could, given the situation he was put in."

Bryan also talked about the whole family’s contribution towards Britney’s stardom:

"We've had to work together as a family to keep it all going. One person might be on stage and doing this, but it's a sacrifice from everybody. Everyone is putting in, to some degree, a little bit to keep everything going."

Meanwhile, in her recent revealing speech, Britney Spears also shared that her family has given false interviews regarding the situation through the years:

“Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations. My own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can’t say one thing. And my own people say I can’t say anything.”

She even speculated that her family would never want her to be free from the conservatorship:

“And considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say going forward, and say, ‘We don’t think this should end, we have to help her.’ Especially if I get my fair turn exposing what they did to me.”

Britney Spears with her family (image via Getty Images)

After several years of requests, the court finally granted Britney Spears permission to have a lawyer of her own choice this month. At the July 14th hearing, Spears appealed to the court to remove her father from the conservatorship once again.

Following the last hearing, she also took to Instagram to call out the “closest people” who left her “drowning” in the most difficult phase of her life. The next conservatorship hearing is scheduled to take place on September 29th, 2021.

