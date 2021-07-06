What is Larry Rudolph's net worth? Exploring Britney Spears' former manager's fortune

Britney Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph has recently resigned since Britney’s restrictive conservatorship raised more issues. Larry Rudolph has been her manager for a long time.

Larry wrote a letter on July 5 to Spears’ co-conservators and court-appointed Jodi Montgomery stating that Britney had been intending to retire officially. The letter also says,

As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

Net worth of Larry Rudolph

Larry Rudolph's net worth is around $23 million. He is an entrepreneur and personal manager. He became popular in the late 90s after becoming the personal manager of Britney Spears.

Born in The Bronx, New York, Rudolph started his career as an entertainment lawyer. He married Ronna Llene Gross in 1992 and shares three children with her. The couple later separated and in 2017, Rudolph married Jennifer Barnett.

He launched a company called Total Entertainment and Arts Marketing when he was not with Britney. Rudolph has been the manager of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Simpson, O-Town, Toni Braxton, Brook Hogan, DMX, and 98 Degrees.

Larry Rudolph is the founder of a production company named Reindeer Entertainment and has produced a lot of films and reality series. He founded the American-British-Canadian girl group G.R.L. with Robin Antin in 2012.

Larry has been of great help in boosting Britney Spears’ career during the 90s. She delivered a lot of hits in that period. Despite the conservatorship followed by some public incidents in 2008, Rudolph supported Spears and her next albums received a good response.

Edited by Ashish Yadav