"Cancel it": The D'Amelio show feat Charli D'Amelio and family is set to be available on Hulu, and the internet is not impressed

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will take over the Hulu streaming platform soon. The two sisters, along with their parents Marc and Heidi, will star in the D'Amelio Show, set to be released on September 3rd.

In the clip announcing the show's premiere, fans could see the "First Family of TikTok" teasing what fans can expect from the series.

Her family surrounded Charli D'Amelio as she announced the release of the show. She said:

"Hey, guys, guess what? We have a new show on Hulu!"

Marc D'Amelio, 52, jokingly said that the show was "totally unscripted."

Heidi, 49, and Dixie D'Amelio, 19, were seen encouraging fans to tune in to watch the show at the end of the teaser.

Internet reacts to the D'Amelio Show

The streaming platform announced in December that they would be releasing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians-like reality show. It is set to comprise eight episodes in the first season, where fans can expect BTS footage and a closer look into the daily lives of the D'Amelio family.

Charli D'Amelio has garnered over 120.5 million followers on TikTok by posting dance videos since May 2019. Her sister, Dixie, was quick to rise to fame, too, by amassing over 52 million followers on the same platform.

Although fans are excited to get a glimpse of the daily lives of the TikTok stars, the majority of the internet was displeased with the announcement of the D'Amelio show. Those against it questioned Hulu on what makes the sisters deserve a show for themselves.

Here are some of the many unpleasant fan reactions to the series.

they really gave the two most basic people on the tik tok a show of their own…? — .nator. (@72Tominator) July 30, 2021

Can’t wait for the premier numbers just to see it flop 🤪😁 pic.twitter.com/7bIBu6aQqo — 🦋𝔐𝔯𝔰. 𝔇𝔦𝔫-ℜ𝔢𝔫🦋 (@MarvelxStarWars) July 31, 2021

If they get a show, does that mean I can have a show? — Devin Crews (@DevinCrews6) July 30, 2021

they really just give anyone a show huh pic.twitter.com/wNqIH4AkBN — anthony (@SiTHLASAGNA) July 30, 2021

Can y’all please stop giving talentless people a platform ???? so many REAL and original talented people on Tik Tok and this is who y’all settle for? Basic appropriators that water down every trend they touch ? im sick — 😌😌ItzMaine2.0😌😌 (@yamainebtch) July 31, 2021

she danced on fucking tiktok. that is... all she did. what the hell... can any mf dance on tiktok and get a hulu show?!!?!? 😭 — aya minecraft (@ayariiku) July 31, 2021

Stream literally anything else for the love of god, we don’t carepic.twitter.com/XHJK8qUpV1 — fletcher (@bishopsonfilm) July 30, 2021

One person also said this on Twitter regarding the clip which announced the show's release date:

"If you looked at this and got excited, I suggest you seriously reevaluate your life choices."

Charli D'Amelio was also embroiled in a family dinner controversy where she dissed a chef's cooking, which left the internet disgruntled and ready to dismiss the unreleased show.

The D'Amelio show may shed light on the life of the TikTok family and how the sisters feel about the never-ending backlash. Fans can view the show on September 3rd on the Hulu streaming platform.

