"Who asked for this?": The D'Amelio show trailer drops online, and the internet is far from happy

The first trailer for the upcoming D'Amelio Show featuring Charli and Dixie D'Amelio recently dropped online, leaving the internet largely divided over its necessity.

Over the course of the one-minute trailer, the D'Amelio family introduce themselves as the "First Family of TikTok," as viewers get a glimpse of what the reality show will encompass.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: D’Amelio family reality show trailer drops. Says they’re the “First Family of TikTok.” pic.twitter.com/5AQA14KoRH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

From providing an intimate glimpse into their lives to examining the pros and cons of fame, the Hulu exclusive seems to be an attempt to lay bare the personal lives of one of the most famous influencer families on the internet today.

However, keeping in mind how divisive the general perception towards the TikTok industry tends to be, the trailer reveal of The D'Amelio Show ended up garnering a mixed reaction online, with a majority of users already perceiving it with a pronounced sense of aversion.

The trailer for Hulu's The D'Amelio Show comes under fire online

From BTS footage to exploring the sibling bond between Charli and Dixie, The D'Amelio Show appears to be in a similar vein to that of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as it traces the exploits of TikTok's most popular sibling duo.

At one particular juncture in the trailer, their mother, Heidi D'Amelio, tears up while speaking about how proud she is of her daughters' achievements.

Despite causing a flutter of excitement among fans, the general perception towards the trailer release has been far from encouraging, given the sense of skepticism that tends to surround the TikTok industry at large.

Moreover, with the family dinner chef controversy still fresh in people's minds, the idea of a D'Amelio show seems to have touched upon a raw nerve with a large section of the internet.

Here are some of the reactions online as the majority of the internet voiced their displeasure with the announcement of a D'Amelio reality show:

Clap if you care — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐌𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 (@MephilesOutsold) May 18, 2021

This is literally about to be the most boring shit ever 🙄 — Bby_Joshie💗 (@Bby_Joshie) May 18, 2021

Omg... so don't care. — 🐷 Lizzy 🐷 (@Wiccabewitch) May 18, 2021

Who asked for this shit? — Alina 🇵🇸 (@kkhanalina) May 18, 2021

Give them props for what? Being white and privileged? All they’ve literally done was take dances from other creators. White people can literally do the bare minimum and get recognized for it. 🙄 — Bby_Joshie💗 (@Bby_Joshie) May 18, 2021

So cringe. — Chocolateteadrops (@Chocolateteadr1) May 18, 2021

it can't be any less boring then it already seems to be — hope (@hope71592720) May 18, 2021

Literally why... again this is unnecessary can we don’t need a reality tv show about the most popular tik tokers — malaika (@manuelasomers21) May 18, 2021

I'm not a fan of the D'Amelios personally so maybe I'm quite biased...but that was just looked extremely dull?

"I still have to make my bed" ???? — Smitten ♡ (@SmittenKR) May 18, 2021

Gross. Who asked for this? — It's lulu to you. (@itslulutoyou) May 18, 2021

the most boring family on earth — 𝕕𝕖𝕛𝕒vu (@cosmicdejavu) May 18, 2021

Still confused why doing a few dance moves, that most people could do, warrants such a following and a tv show?. There's nothing of much substance to tell or show — Fade Mage (@Fade_Mage) May 18, 2021

Image via Hulu/ YouTube

The aforementioned backlash bears resemblance to that of The Hype House, who recently announced their own Netflix show, much to the chagrin of the online community.

With dissent mounting online, it remains to be seen what reception awaits the D'Amelio Show once it finally drops on Hulu later this year.