"Who asked for this?": The D'Amelio show trailer drops online, and the internet is far from happy

The first trailer for the upcoming D'Amelio Show featuring Charli and Dixie D'Amelio recently dropped online, leaving the internet largely divided over its necessity.
Over the course of the one-minute trailer, the D'Amelio family introduce themselves as the "First Family of TikTok," as viewers get a glimpse of what the reality show will encompass.
From providing an intimate glimpse into their lives to examining the pros and cons of fame, the Hulu exclusive seems to be an attempt to lay bare the personal lives of one of the most famous influencer families on the internet today.
However, keeping in mind how divisive the general perception towards the TikTok industry tends to be, the trailer reveal of The D'Amelio Show ended up garnering a mixed reaction online, with a majority of users already perceiving it with a pronounced sense of aversion.
The trailer for Hulu's The D'Amelio Show comes under fire online
From BTS footage to exploring the sibling bond between Charli and Dixie, The D'Amelio Show appears to be in a similar vein to that of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as it traces the exploits of TikTok's most popular sibling duo.
At one particular juncture in the trailer, their mother, Heidi D'Amelio, tears up while speaking about how proud she is of her daughters' achievements.
Despite causing a flutter of excitement among fans, the general perception towards the trailer release has been far from encouraging, given the sense of skepticism that tends to surround the TikTok industry at large.
Moreover, with the family dinner chef controversy still fresh in people's minds, the idea of a D'Amelio show seems to have touched upon a raw nerve with a large section of the internet.
Here are some of the reactions online as the majority of the internet voiced their displeasure with the announcement of a D'Amelio reality show:
The aforementioned backlash bears resemblance to that of The Hype House, who recently announced their own Netflix show, much to the chagrin of the online community.
With dissent mounting online, it remains to be seen what reception awaits the D'Amelio Show once it finally drops on Hulu later this year.