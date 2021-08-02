"Who are you?": Addison Rae's friend, Caitlyn Rae, faces backlash for defending TikTok star from online criticism

Caitlyn Rae, popularly known to be friends with TikTok star Addison Rae, recently uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "lets just get this over with." She discussed the online hate she has been receiving in the past few months on the clip.

The YouTuber spoke in detail about her friendship with the "He's All That" star. Caitlyn also addressed how she felt about the hateful comments she had been receiving on her former "Cheers, Brother!" podcast.

The 21-year-old was first spotted with Addison Rae when she posted a picture of the two together on Instagram in January. The two were seen in a Rolls Ryce with the caption:

"Two peas in a pod? More like two Rae's in a ROYCE."

Since then, the two have been seen hanging out together a lot. Fans quickly judged Caitlyn Rae for hanging out with the TikTok sensation just for her claim to fame.

Caitlyn Rae responds to criticism about her friendship with Addison Rae

The Boston native moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career as a YouTuber. Since then, Caitlyn Rae has become famous for her vlogs and challenge videos.

The content creator even defended Addison Rae after being involved in several controversies this year, including her passion for being a reporter, being part of a Netflix originals movie, and being known as a heartbreaker in LA.

The social media personality said:

"That girl has not changed me at all. People want to focus so much on my numbers versus her numbers. I am friends with Addison (Rae) for a million reasons, and her followers have nothing to do with it. She can have no social media, and that girl can still be one of my best friends."

Caitlyn Rae continued to speak about Addison Rae's humility:

"That girl wakes up in the morning and doesn't even remember that she's famous half the time, okay? Like I will literally laugh at her about it because one day she'll be with Kourtney Kardashian, and then she'll leave Kourtney, and then she'll be like, what are you doing? Let's go get ice cream. I'll be like, wow, I can't believe I'm the first person you think of after hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian."

Fans react to Caitlyn defending Addison

The former has over 402K subscribers on YouTube, but she has not received the same popularity online as Addison, who has garnered over 4.74 million subscribers on the same platform.

Fans were perplexed to see Caitlyn defend her online. One ardent fan of Addison Rae said:

"Who is this girl? She is 100 x more annoying than Addison Rae ever could be. Caitlyn, what a trash mouth you have. If Addison spoke the ignorant way that you do, she would not have the numbers, brand deals, or friendships she has. You could have made your point without having such a trash mouth. Are you posting this to up your numbers? Addison Rae, is this who you want to be hanging around?"

Although people were tearing apart the YouTuber on Instagram, fans of Caitlyn Rae showed immense support under her YouTube comment section.

Addison Rae has not commented on Caitlyn Rae's video as of now.

