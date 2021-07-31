"Tana ended her": Tana Mongeau shades Addison Rae over her interaction with Donald Trump at UFC 264

Tana Mongeau recently brought up Addison Rae in the inaugural episode of her Cancelled podcast. In a TikTok by user janitorslunchhour, a clip of Tana Mongeau's podcast saw her discuss Addison Rae and Corinna Kopf and their interactions with Donald Trump.

For context, Kopf originally stated that she and Mongeau were no longer friends following an undisclosed situation. However, the latter came forward and said that Kopf "had a scandal for liking Trump," to which Corinna would not accept Tana's help.

In the podcast, Tana Mongeau discussed the situation with her co-hosts before saying what she of Addison Rae meeting the former president.

"A little footy, for sure. The Trump thing."

When asked if Mongeau would meet the businessman for the concept, Tana firmly stated that she wouldn't and would instead spit at him.

Netizens respond to Tana Mongeau's comments on Addison Rae

Tana Mongeau and her co-hosts referred to an interaction between Addison Rae and former President Donald Trump at UFC's July 10 event.

Rae approached the former president in a Nelk Boys vlog and introduced herself. One of the Nelk Boys commented that "Addison Rae [is] exposed."

This interaction sparked rumors of Rae voting for the former president and registering under the Republican party, though she was underage to vote during the 2016 election.

The clip of Tana Mongeau's podcast was shared to Instagram by user tiktokinsiders and has been viewed over 80K times. It has also accrued over 20K likes and over 600 comments.

Many users praised her for calling out other "problematic" influencers. Some others pointed out that Addison Rae's retroactive apology did not help their image of her.

One user specifically commented:

"Addison raecist."

Another user mentioned:

"I know she's southern where majority is republican but dammnnn supporting someone who doesn't care about basic human rights....not the other two trying to defend her."

Other users commented on Tana Mongeau's past related to their topic. Some called Mongeau "racist" and "two faced."

Neither Addison Rae nor Corinna Kopf have commented on Tana Mongeau's mention of them in her podcast. Rae's team recently disputed the rumors of her being a Trump supporter after tweets revolving around the 2016 election were liked by her.

