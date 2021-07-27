"She had a scandal for liking Trump": Tana Mongeau reveals she distanced herself from Corinna Kopf due to latter's alleged support of Donald Trump 

Corinna Kopf, Vlog Squad member and streamer, previously stated her dislike for former friend Tana Mongeau. In her most recent guest appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Corinna stated: "I just don't think she's that great of a person."

Her statement followed questions on whether Kopf would fight Tana Mongeau at the first-ever female YouTuber boxing event.

Before the interview, Corinna Kopf asked in a tweet if someone could "beat Tana Mongeau's a--, she's f--king annoying." This was her second tweet regarding fighting Mongeau.

Kopf also vaguely explained on Impaulsive how uncomfortable she felt following an interaction on Mongeau's tour.

Tana Mongeau recently came forward to dispel Corinna Kopf's dismissal of their friendship, stating that she was the first to hang out "less often" due to Kopf "liking Trump."

On Tana Mongeau's inaugural episode of the Cancelled podcast, she explained that she split from Corinna Kopf over political differences.

"She had a scandal for liking Trump, I was trying to help her get out of it and she was like, 'So what about my political views?' I was like, 'Hm, maybe we shouldn't kick it as much.'"

Speculation of Corinna Kopf's political beliefs

Kopf had not previously stated her political beliefs as possibly being a factor in her and Tana's friendship ending. Corinna Kopf did not go into detail as to the uncomfortable interaction with Mongeau on the YouTuber's tour.

However, Corinna Kopf recently received backlash following her tweet stating her "anxiety" about taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

no one talks about the anxiety some people face when asked to take a vaccine. we are consistently asked to respect people’s feelings and personal choices, but all that is thrown out the window when someones nervousness is taken as selfishness. — rinna (@CorinnaKopf) July 5, 2021

In September 2020, Corinna Kopf also tweeted encouraging people "to do their own research" following the first presidential debate. In 2017, Corinna Kopf stated she had not voted for former president Trump in the election and that she did "not think he is fit to be president."

Kopf also said she did not "support him or his decisions as president."

encouraging people to vote is great but we need to encourage people to do their own research as well, we have a lot more to vote for than a president. this country feels so divided and hateful right now 😕 — rinna (@CorinnaKopf) September 30, 2020

Tana Mongeau did not further explain the situation where she attempted to help Corinna Kopf through her scandal. Other than the tweets above, there have been no other examples of Corinna Kopf possibly holding the political view in question.

Corinna Kopf did not comment on the situation at the time of the article.

Edited by Siddharth Satish