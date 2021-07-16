 "I say stuff to be funny": Trisha Paytas apologizes to Loren Gray after referring to her as "that girl that no one knows"

Loren Gray appeared on the latest podcast episode of the Zach Sang Show, where she exposed Trisha Paytas for snubbing her during one of the Frenemies episodes.

The 19-year-old rose to fame by uploading videos on YouTube. She went on to become the most followed TikTok star from March 2019 to March 2020.

Loren was signed with the popular music label Capitol Records until February 2021. The social media personality then decided to pursue her singing career as an independent artist.

Loren Gray was on the podcast promoting her latest song, Piece of Work. The American singer also spoke about her upcoming album, living with her boyfriend, DYSN, and Trisha Paytas, who did not seem to know her.

Gray has amassed over 21.8 million followers on Instagram, and it would be hard not to know her.

What did Trisha Paytas have to say about Loren Gray?

Paytas has been in the news recently following her leaving the H3 Podcast's popular show Frenemies. On this podcast, Trisha Paytas and former co-host Ethan Klein were known for speaking about the latest drama with celebrities, their opinions on social media influencers, and more.

During an episode, the YouTuber spoke about Loren Gray and referred to her as "the girl that no one knows."

Soon after, the 33-year-old took to TikTok to apologize to the Pennsylvania-born Gray:

"Apology of the day goes to Loren Gray. I'm just an A-hole sometimes. I say stuff to be funny or edgy. I was so stupid. I'm so sorry, Loren. I obviously knew who she was. I followed her on TikTok forever. She went to the same trainer as I did for like a minute, and I was like, oh my god, she's cool."

Trisha Paytas also said she would DM Loren Gray her wedding invitation as the latter had revealed that she loved her wedding theme.

The Riverside, California native continued:

"For me, I feel when somebody talks about me in podcasts, I'm very sensitive. Loren was very sweet. I would have gone off on somebody, but she was very sweet and classy. She's like very young and way more mature than this 33-year-old over here (Trisha was referring to herself)."

Trisha Paytas also shed light on the entertainment industry by saying:

"I just want to say that if you're a young influencer, people might come at you, and it can hurt and sting, and it's usually old people like myself or Wendy Williams or the women on The View. They're always old people trying to use the name of young, hot, current people to get people to watch their show, and for me, it's never personal."

Trisha Paytas also took a jab at Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik by saying that whoever she spoke about on Frenemies was never personal, unless it was David Dobrik.

Trisha Paytas ended her TikTok by saying that her comment on Loren Gray mainly was for fun and views.

