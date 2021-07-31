"People are dramatic": Hype House's Thomas Petrou "apologizes" for insensitive comments made towards Lil Huddy in BFFs podcast

Thomas Petrou recently apologized for his insensitive comments towards Lil Huddy during his appearance on the BFFs podcast starring Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

The 22-year-old Thomas Petrou is best known for founding one of the first TikTok content houses, The Hype House. He also gained fame after a former founder of the content house, Daisy Keech, decided to sue him for using the trademark "The Hype House" without her approval.

Daisy has since left the Hype House, leaving Thomas to be the sole leader.

The "beef" between Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson

On July 28th, the TikTok star appeared as a guest on the BFFs podcast episode, "Thomas Petrou on Daisy Keech Lawsuit, The Hype House Doc, & Lil Huddy." The hosts asked him various questions, which eventually led him to "joke around" about one of his closest friends, Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson.

Dave Portnoy kicked off the conversation by bringing up how he initially didn't like Lil Huddy due to his previous issues with Josh Richards. He then claimed that he "didn't get" the way Chase dressed either.

"I became a Lil Huddy hater right off the bat because Josh and Lil Huddy had beef. I [then] looked at the way he dressed, and I don't get it. I do not get the way that dude dresses. But, I want him on the show, I've come to respect as I've gotten more of it."

Josh, who isn't even as close to Chase as Thomas is, defended him, saying:

"It's a style. We talked about it. It's the e-boy style."

Thomas Petrou eventually chimed in, but most of his commentary was outwardly negative. Calling his style "weird" and basically agreeing with Dave Portnoy, he neglected to defend his friend.

"We roasted the f**k out of Chase when we lived with him. I love Chase, but yeah, it's a weird style. I know a lot of people with a weird a** style."

The TikToker and YouTuber also added that Chase Hudson wasn't quite the conversationalist.

"I don't think he would do it. Chase isn't good at on-the-spot conversation. I guess Bryce said it best; I don't think I've ever seen someone with this many Instagram followers not talk this much."

Although it wasn't mainly a "roast," Chase Hudson, his mother, Tamora Hudson, and his fans found the comments to be insensitive and shocking.

After the BFFs podcast episode featuring Thomas was posted, Tamora took to Twitter to like a comment that shaded the former. The quote directly dragged the TikTok sensation for laughing along with Dave despite being considered "family" to Chase.

Mama Hudson shades Thomas Petrou on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

After fans were angered by Thomas Petrou's comments on the podcast, he posted a statement on Instagram, claiming that he had reached out to Chase Hudson privately to apologize.

His statement started off by calling people "dramatic," then claiming it "wasn't that deep."

Thomas Petrou calls people "dramatic" for getting upset over his comments (Image via Instagram)

Lil Huddy has yet to publicly respond to the situation regarding Thomas Petrou, as his fans have been defending him endlessly on social media.

