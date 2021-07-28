Piers Morgan's mental health tweets regarding Simone Biles' Olympics withdrawal sparks severe backlash online

Simone Biles shocked the world after her sudden withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday. The star gymnast also pulled out from the all-around individual competition citing issues related to mental health.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about the decision in her official statement:

“I have to focus on my mental health. There is more to life than just gymnastics… We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

Simone Biles also spoke about being under pressure and assured that stepping back is necessary at times:

“I don’t trust myself as much anymore. Maybe it’s getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world. We’re not just athletes. We’re people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back. I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt.”

The reigning athlete’s decision was largely welcomed by people across the globe. The 24-year-old earned a huge appreciation for prioritizing mental health and openly addressing the situation in public.

However, British media personality Piers Morgan did not appreciate the decision. The broadcaster took to Twitter to call out the gymnast for pulling out of the game due to mental health concerns.

Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke.

Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time.

Kids need strong role models not this nonsense. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2021

Athletes are now deemed more courageous, inspiring & heroic if they lose or quit then if they win or tough it out, which is ridiculous.

I blame Twitter’s virtue-signallers for fuelling this culture of celebrating weakness. The real world doesn’t think like that. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2021

Morgan’s questionable comments regarding Simone Biles' decision caused massive outrage online. Several social media users slammed the former for his controversial statements against the gymnast.

Twitter slams Pierce Morgan for controversial comments on Simone Biles

Simone Biles is often regarded as one of the greatest contemporary gymnasts in the world. The artistic gymnast won three individual all-around gold medals, one team gold medal and a bronze for balance beam, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She created history by being the only gymnast in the world to win the most gold medals at a single Olympics. She is also a female gymnast with the maximum number of world all-around titles.

Simone Biles was one of the headline athletes from Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was being considered as one of the strongest contenders for multiple gold wins this year.

However, the gymnast surprisingly stepped back from the game due to mental health concerns after a slightly shaky delivery in the vault round. The decision was met with respect by the majority of people around the world.

USA Gymnastics also appreciated Biles’ decision in their official statement:

“We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."



Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan criticized Simone Biles on Twitter for dropping out of the Olympic Games. The TV personality faced immediate backlash from the online community for his offensive statements.

Netizens flocked to Twitter in large numbers to slam Morgan for his comments:

@piersmorgan you are a complete and utter a$$h0le but your Simone Biles comment is rude and disgusting to those who suffer mental health issues and stress! I can't wait for God AND karma to treat you like the scum attention seeking where you are! — Paris Mellow (@NeoParis) July 27, 2021

If bullying black women was an Olympic sport, Piers Morgan would win the gold medal x — Laura Kuenssberg ᵗʳᵃⁿˢˡᵃᵗᵒʳ (@BBCPropagandist) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan being shitty about Simone Biles is so predictable. He's never been the best at anything. He is a misogynistic, racist twat. And he isn't even as good at that as some people I know who don't get paid for it. — Teri Shockey #SaveProdigalSon (@1912Fenway) July 28, 2021

Just FYI @piersmorgan



Admitting that you have a problem with your mental health is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength.



But then, I suppose, storming from a TV studio when confronted by a weatherman is the sign of the alpha male these days. — Satan (@SpeakingSatan) July 28, 2021

Of course, Piers Morgan has to ignorantly comment about a successful black woman , he just can’t help himself can he? Leave Simone Biles alone you racist creep. pic.twitter.com/IdPfFdbLea — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 28, 2021

i hope people drag piers morgan all day. just don't @ him. and don't tweet his articles.



he lives for engagement. just screenshot him if you must. i beg of you. he has been trolling Black people for sport on Twitter for at least 6 years. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 28, 2021

.@brikeilarcnn: “Piers Morgan, whose only athletic claim to fame is that he ran off the set of his former tv show simply because a host questioned his criticism of Meghan Markle…” pic.twitter.com/ccV34Ibv3d — Poli Alert (@polialertcom) July 28, 2021

[Sees Simone Biles trending]



I hope she’s ok.



[Sees Piers Morgan trending]



I hope he’s not ok. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan criticizing someone for quitting pic.twitter.com/8LwTG2YEKP — Jason Alward 🍊 (@Jason_Alward) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan is a liar. pic.twitter.com/v9hXlZpOyn — Mukhtar (@Mukhtar_iam) July 28, 2021

Just a reminder that @piersmorgan is a misogynistic cry baby. https://t.co/QJyzHXfDVj — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan goes after Simone Biles! Give me a Break!! Didn’t Piers quit his job after he walked off the set of the morning show! He is the British #TuckerCarlson, who makes money going after People of Color! I am sure they are both very bad at sports! #PiersMorgan #SimoneBiles — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) July 28, 2021

Genuinely cannot wait for the day Piers Morgan drops dead — Gary Laser Eyes (@Liambrannan96) July 28, 2021

BREAKING: Piers Morgan says you've not experienced real pressure until you've spent years bullying black women and ran away from a weatherman who confronted you on the matter x — Laura Kuenssberg ᵗʳᵃⁿˢˡᵃᵗᵒʳ (@BBCPropagandist) July 28, 2021

Ffs Piers go get a proper job and spend less time on here!! @piersmorgan — Jason Fulcher (@Fulchy43) July 28, 2021

As severe criticism against the reporter continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Biles will respond to Piers Morgan's statements in the days to come.

Simone Biles has been replaced by Jade Carey for the all-around women’s gymnastics final competition. Team USA has already bagged silver in the gymnastics team event.

