Who is Dustin Lance Black? All about Tom Daley's Oscar-winning husband

Tom Daley has finally bagged gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in men's 10m synchronized diving alongside Matty Lee. This marks the British diver's first gold for Great Britain, having won two bronzes at previous Olympic Games.

The remarkable win comes more than two months after Tom Daley celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with his husband, Dustin Lance Black. The couple also celebrated eight years of being together earlier this year.

Fans of Tom Daley will remember Dustin Lance Black from the 2016 Rio Olympics. The latter was present at the venue, supporting his then-fiancé at the mega event.

Although Black could not support Daley in person this year, he made sure to share the historic moment on social media. The 47-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of Tom Daley and Matty Lee holding up their gold medals with a caption that read:

"Congratulations my Olympic Champion."

Dustin Lance Black's Instagram Story 1/2

Dustin Lance Black's Instagram Story 2/2

Black posted another clip on Instagram Story where he is overwhelmed watching his husband's winning moment. The writer is seen loudly cheering for the champion alongside Daley's mother, Debbie.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have often made news for their 20-year age difference. However, the couple has stood the test of time and proudly stands by each other to this day.

Meet Tom Daley's husband, Dustin Lance Black

Black is an award-winning screenwriter, director, producer, and LGBTQ+ activist. He is best known for his work in the American biographical film "Milk."

Based on the life of politician and gay rights activist Harvey Milk, the flick handed the screenwriter the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He also received the Writers Guild of America West award, including the 2018 Valentine Davies Award from the WGA, for his work.

Black graduated from the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television. He initially worked as an art director for several commercials and documentaries before teaching MFA screenwriting at UCLA.

The Oscar-award winner began his journey by writing and directing "The Journey of Jared Prince" and "Something Close to Heaven" in 2000. He was later hired as a writer for HBO's TV drama "Big Love."

In 2008, Dustin Lance Black wrote the American biographical film "Pedro," based on the life of TV personality and AIDS activist Pedro Zamora. The film premiered at the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival and earned him another WGA nomination.

In 2011, the Sacramento County, California native wrote the script for the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer "J.Edgar." He won the American Film Institute's "10 Best of the Year" award for his work in the film.

The following year, Black received immense recognition for writing the play “8,” based on the Hollingsworth vs. Perry federal court trial that overturned the California Proposition 8 amendment banning same-sex marriage.

The play starred acclaimed artists like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and John Lithgow, among others. All proceedings from the record-breaking play were donated towards LGBTQ+ equality efforts across the world.

Black also produced and directed the ABC miniseries “When We Rise” in 2017. The show won the Palm Springs International Film Festival Audience Award and the GLAAD Award for Outstanding TV Movie/Miniseries.

Black also authored the best-selling "Mama's Boy: A Memoir" in 2019, and the award-winning book was launched by John Murray in the UK and Knopf in the US. The LGBT rights activist is also one of the founding members of the American Foundation for Equal Rights.

He even served as a board member of the Trevor Project for three years. Black has been named as one of the 50 most powerful LGBTQ+ Americans in the last ten years.

A look into Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's relationship

The two first met in 2013 and began dating the same year. In December 2013, Tom Daley came out in one of his YouTube videos and revealed that he was in a relationship.

The duo officially confirmed their relationship after appearing together at the 2014 Battersea Power Station event. They also moved in together and shared a house in Southwark, London.

The following year, Tom Daley announced his engagement with Dustin Lance Black. In May 2017, the couple tied the knot at the lavish Bovey Castle in Devon, with the wedding taking place in the presence of family members and close friends.

Tom Daley reportedly crooned a few iconic lines from "Romeo and Juliet" before the wedding ceremony. Although the couple received love and support from most fans around the globe, a few people criticized them for their significant age gap.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Tom Daley opened up regarding the issue:

"One thing I learned early on is not to care what other people think. That's been useful since I've been with my husband. I'm 27, and he is 47. People have their opinions, but we don't notice the age gap. When you fall in love, you fall in love."

In February 2018, on Valentine's Day, Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black announced that they are expecting their first child together.

On June 27th, 2018, the couple welcomed their son, Robert "Robbie" Ray Black-Daley, through surrogacy. The child has been named after Tom Daley's late father.

