TikTok sensation Addison Rae is well known for her dances and her overall aesthetic. She's known for showcasing her exciting day-to-day life on her Instagram profile.

The 20-year-old has amassed over 80 million TikTok followers, as well as 38 million Instagram followers. Her photos are popular for showing off her adventurous personality, and have been used around the world as a beauty inspiration by women of different ages.

Here are the top 5 of Addison Rae's most liked Instagram photos:

5) Addison Rae in the desert (5.7 million)

With the caption "living life for the thrill of it", this photo carousel of Addison displays a beautiful canyon background on a hot October day. Many fans were curious as to where the photo was taken, but it was soon revealed that the shoot was at one of Kourtney Kardashian's homes.

The photo has over 5.7 million likes.

4) Addison Rae in her backyard (5.8 million)

Wearing a multi-colored tie-dye mini dress, Addison took to her Instagram in August 2020 to post a series of photos in the backyard of her Los Angeles home.

Captioning the photo, "I love you like the color blue, that's my favorite color, you", fans complimented the starlet's stunning pool overlooking the gorgeous California sunset.

The photo received 5.8 million likes.

3) Addison Rae in a top knot (6.2 million)

Known for wearing her lucious long hair down, Addison surprised her fans when she posted the photo above of herself wearing a top-knot.

The photo, taken in June of 2020 encompassed a rare moment for Addison's fans, with the hair-focused photo receiving 6.2 million likes.

2) Addison Rae in Moschino (6.4 million)

In July 2020, Addison captured a jaw-dropping sunset while wearing a luxury Moschino one-piece swimsuit.

Captioning the photo with nothing but a heart, fans of Addison filled the comments full of compliments and positive messages for the TikToker.

The photo received 6.4 million likes.

1) Addison Rae all dressed up (6.7 million)

Captioned "Miss u," Addison posted the photo above of herself dressed in all black, showcasing her luxury jewelry.

Fans quickly took to the comments to pay compliments to Addison, as she was not usually seen in anything but casual clothing prior to her cinematic stardom.

With a whopping 6.7 million likes, the photo serves as Addison's most liked photo on Instagram.

Addison has since posted hundreds more photos to Instagram. She is set to star in a remake of the '90s movie, "She's All That", this time being titled "He's All That" airing in Aug 2021. Fans are in high anticipation.

