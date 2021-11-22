Who is Cory Tran? All about Freida Pinto's husband as couple welcome son, Rumi-Ray

Actress Freida Pinto and husband Cory Tran are now the parents of a son, Rum-Ray. Pinto recently gave birth to her first baby and announced the news through Instagram on November 21, where she shared pictures of the baby.

The first picture has Cory sleeping alongside his son on his chest, and the second one shows Freida and her baby snuggling cheek to cheek.

The Knight of Cups actress wished her husband a happy birthday in the caption. Freida Pinto also mentioned that she feels happy to see her husband become a father, how it makes her emotional and lets her have a break.

The actress also spoke about how she was so grateful and in love with the life they spend together.

Cory Tran also replied and said that it was the best birthday he could have ever asked for, and thanked his wife for Rumi-Ray. Tran added that watching her give birth to their son was a miracle and called her a warrior.

The 37-year-old actress had revealed her pregnancy in June 2021, when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, with Cory cradling her baby bump. Tran also shared the same post on his Instagram account.

Everything to know about Cory Tran, Freida Pinto’s husband

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran got married in 2020 (Image via freidapinto/Instagram)

Cory Tran is an adventure photographer and an expert in virtual reality. He has worked on huge marketing campaigns with various brands. Some include content creation for Samsung at the Rio Olympics, working for PepsiCo, ESPN and others.

Tran’s Instagram bio says he resides between Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California. The 34-year-old was born on November 20, 1986, in Dallas, Texas, and is a self-described adrenalin junkie.

Tran likes to travel and has previously cycled all the way from Peru to Bolivia. He belongs to a Vietnamese family, though very few details are availble in the public domain.

It is unknown how and where Freida Pinto and Cory Tran met for the first time. The pair got engaged in November 2019 and tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Honda Center in 2020.

Before her marriage to Cory Tran, Freida Pinto was in a relationship with her publicist Rohan Antao, much before the launch of her film career. She then dated Dev Patel, her co-star from Slumdog Millionaire. The couple separated in December 2014.

