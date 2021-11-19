Who was Mick Rock? Tributes pour in as iconic photographer passes away at 72

Well-known photographer Mick Rock has recently passed away at the age of 72. The news was confirmed through Rock’s official Twitter account.

The statement says that Mick Rock was a photographic poet and a true force of nature who spent his days doing what he loved in his own outrageous way. Many loved his work.

He photographed several artists, including Snoop Dogg, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, and more.

Who was Mick Rock? Achievements and famous works

Born as Michael David Rock in 1948 in Hammersmith, London, he was a famous photographer, often known as “The Man Who Shot the 70s.”

Clayton Cubitt @claytoncubitt RIP to photographer Mick Rock. Even if you didn't know his name (you should know his name!) you definitely knew his iconic work RIP to photographer Mick Rock. Even if you didn't know his name (you should know his name!) you definitely knew his iconic work https://t.co/ZWhZZqjsUU

He took his education at London’s Emanuel School and Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and graduated in Medieval and Modern languages. Rock had a specific interest in 19th-century Romantic poetry and mostly the works of Rimbaud, Shelley, Baudelaire, and Byron.

Mick Rock made his first press appearance after being arrested for possession of marijuana.

When he was at Cambridge, Rock took his friend’s camera, began capturing photographs of the local rock music scene, and made some good friends and valuable contacts.

Famous album covers

He also created album covers for Coney Island Baby, Sheer Heart Attack, End of the Century, Transformer, Raw Power, and more. Rock was also the chief photographer on films like Shortbus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Hedwig and Angry Inch.

Maxwell Rivera and Mick Rock attend The Art of Elysium's 13th Annual Heaven Gala at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty Images)

Rock’s photo subjects include well-known artists, and he also received the Diesel U Music Legends Award for his contribution to Music in 2006.

Mick Rock’s work in film, television and his personal life

Mick Rock was the host of Ovation’s documentary series, On the Record with Mick Rock. The show featured the photographer traveling the country and meeting musicians for a tour of their hometowns. Other episodes included a performance and the first season had guest appearances by Patti LaBelle, Josh Groban, Mark Ronson and more.

Directed by Barnaby Clay and produced by Monica Hampton, Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock is a biographical documentary based on Mick Rock that was released in 2016.

Mick was a resident of Staten Island in New York City along with his wife and daughter. Mick’s cause of death has not been revealed as of now.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha