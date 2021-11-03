What is Alicia Keys net worth? Singer's fortune explored as she and husband Kasseem Dean showcase house in Architectural Digest

Singer Alicia Keys and husband Kasseem Dean are now the owners of a beautiful white-colored mansion with glass rising on the cliffside. The property is also called Razor House and is located in the mountains north of San Diego.

Alicia and Kasseem have now given their own name to the property, which is Dreamland. It is full of artworks by Black artists, some Ferraris, a pool, and a recording studio in a space that has been named “the grown-up floor” by Kasseem.

With the Pacific Ocean in view, the mansion is believed to have been inspired by Tony Stark’s mansion in Iron Man, as stated by Architectural Digest. In an interview with the magazine, Kasseem said that he had a picture of the mansion on his phone eight years before he and his wife moved in, and it was important for him.

Initially, Kasseem Dean was worried that Alicia Keys wouldn't shift from the west while their real estate agent informed that the home was on the market. However, once Alicia Keys went inside the house, she started to imagine her life there.

Alicia Keys' net worth is in millions

Also known as Alicia Augello Cook, she is a popular singer, songwriter, and actress. She started composing songs when she was 12 and was also a classically-trained pianist. She was then signed by Columbia Records at the age of 15.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 40-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million. She has been a very popular face in the entertainment industry which has made her wealthy.

Alicia Keys and Kasseem Dean bought a mansion in Englewood, New Jersey, worth $12.1 million in 2013. It is a 25,000 sq. ft. house with 32 rooms that was originally owned by Eddie Murphy.

The pair previously purchased an NYC apartment for $14.5 million from Lenny Kravitz in 2010 and sold it for a slight loss in 2013. The couple then brought another mansion in La Jolla worth $20.8 million in 2019. The house was listed for $30 million.

Key features of Alicia Keys and Kasseem Dean’s new mansion

After purchasing the mansion in 2019, Keys and Dean hired interior designer Kelly Behun to transform the place in the way they wanted it to be. Dean and Behun have known each other for a long time.

Moroccan wool rugs, velvet, and shearing upholstery looking into an earthy color palette were included in the surroundings. Furniture items were added in the building's curves alongside round couches and circular coffee tables all around the house.

Alicia Keys attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (Image via Getty Images)

Keys and Dean also put up their art collections on the walls that included around 1,000 artworks. Works by Black artists were particularly given preference inside the house. Pictures taken by civil rights era photographer Gordon Parks were hung all over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is a baby grand piano received by Alicia Keys as a gift from her record label when she was 16. Keys has said that the home is the best place to create dreams.

Edited by R. Elahi