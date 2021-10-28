What is Gene Simmons' net worth? Richest 'Kiss' member buys Beverly Hills mansion for $10.5 million

Singer Gene Simmons has recently purchased a huge mansion worth $10.5 million in Beverly Hills. Reports say the popular artist has closed a deal on a 4 bedroom and 5 bathroom house that totals around 8,000 sq. ft. of living space.

The deal has since been closed but Simmons' items are yet to make their way into the mansion. The house amenities include, but are not limited to, a pool striped by LED lighting, a home theater, a built-in art installation, and a large wine cellar.

The musician recently sold his Beverly Hills home at $16 million and listed his Vegas crib at $15 million. The mansion that he bought recently was first listed at $11.5 million. The seller was represented by celebrity real estate agent Tomer Fridman, who has represented the Kardashian family on all their real estate transactions.

A look into Gene Simmons' net worth

Born Chaim Witz on August 25, 1949, Gene Simmons is a popular musician, singer, and songwriter. He is mostly known by his stage name The Demon and is the bassist, co-lead singer, and co-founder of the band Kiss.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 72-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million. He has mostly earned a lot of wealth from Kiss licensing deals. The band’s logos, icons, and other properties have been licensed for around 5000 different products that include lighters, lunch boxes, and more.

'Kiss' as a brand has collected around $1 billion in licensing fees since 1970. Gene Simmons and bandmate Paul Stanley are the co-owners of Kiss and every member is a paid performer. Simmons once claimed that the band grosses almost $100 million per year from touring, merchandise, and licensing deals.

Houses owned and purchased by Gene Simmons

Gene’s first house was a 16,500 sq. ft. mansion in Beverly Hills that sits on around 2 acres of land. He purchased it for $1,327,500 in 1984 and later started a 5-year construction project that reportedly cost $12 million to build a 10 bedroom and 16,500 sq. ft. home that was mostly seen on the family’s reality show.

Simmons and his wife Shannon listed the mansion for sale in 2020 for $22 million. They sold it for $16 million in September 2021. The couple sold the house so that they can shift to a 24-acre estate near Whistler, British Columbia and around $4 million was spent to build it.

Gene Simmons and Shannon Lee Tweed bought a hilltop home in Malibu worth $5.8 million in March 2021. They have now paid $10.5 million for a small mansion in Beverly Hills.

The pair purchased an 11,000 sq. ft. mansion in Henderson, Nevada worth $8.2 million in May 2021. Gene Simmons then paid $2 million for an undeveloped area next door that had around 130 different types of trees. Gene and Shannon listed the house for sale for $15 million in October 2021.

