Who is Emely Fardo? All about Jesse Palmer's wife as Bachelor star ties the knot with longtime girlfriend

The Bachelor’s Jesse Palmer secretly married his longtime girlfriend, Emely Fardo. They got engaged a year ago, in June 2020.

The celebration took place at a house in Connecticut. In an interview with PEOPLE, the pair revealed that they postponed and canceled their wedding in Provence, France, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They invited their close friends residing in the greater N.Y.C. area and were in quarantine. They plan to celebrate the occasion with their parents and other family members as soon as possible.

Who is Jesse Palmer’s wife?

Jesse Palmer’s wife, Emely Fardo, is a professional model and freelance photographer. Born in 1986 in Brasilia, Brazil, details related to her parents remain unavailable for now.

Fardo has appeared in fitness and fashion projects and posed for commercial promotions. She is active on Instagram under the name @emelyfardopalmer and has around 147,000 followers.

Fardo is a Brazilian and belongs to a White Caucasian ethnic background. She has never revealed a lot about her personal life, because of which detailed information on her education is not known.

Emely Fardo at Hotel Plaza Athenee (Image via emelyfardopalmer/Instagram)

Fardo’s net worth is estimated to be around $400,000 and has not won any awards or nominations to date.

Her husband is a well-known television personality, sports commentator, actor, and former football player. He was a quarterback in the NFL for five seasons during the early 2000s.

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo's relationship timeline

After a brief courtship, Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo started a relationship in 2017. Palmer proposed to Fardo during a trip to France in July 2019.

The couple initially did not reveal anything to the public. However, rings were spotted on Fardo's left ring finger as she uploaded pictures of herself to Instagram.

Palmer will be the host of The Bachelor Season 26. He was the fifth bachelor on the show back in 2004. The season ended with Palmer's relationship with Jessica Bowlin, but they separated a month later.

The Bachelor Season 26 has not been officially announced. The show’s Facebook page recently shared 30 pictures of women who could appear in the upcoming season.

Edited by Shaheen Banu