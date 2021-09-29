Was Jesse Palmer ever on The Bachelor? All about the new Season 26 host 

On September 29, ABC Studios announced that Jesse Palmer would be replacing Chris Harrison in the upcoming seasons of The Bachelor. The former NFL quarterback previously hosted ABC's The Proposal in 2018 and The Ultimate Surfer in 2021.

Palmer told The Hollywood Reporter:

"For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own."

The Canadian TV personality further stated:

"Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience, and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

Jesse Palmer is replacing Chris Harrison in the 26th season of The Bachelor after the former stepped down as host in February.

Jesse Palmer's connection with The Bachelor: Was he previously on the show?

The Canadian-native was the first professional sportsman to appear on the show. He participated in Season 5 of The Bachelor and was the first non-American to be one of the finalists. At the end of the season, Jesse Palmer selected Jessica Bowlin. However, their "relationship" lasted only mere months after the end of The Bachelor Season 5.

What has Jesse Palmer been doing before scoring the host position for The Bachelor?

Jesse Palmer was born in Toronto, Canada, on October 5, 1978. He grew up in Ottawa, where he did his schooling. Palmer attended the University of Florida on a sports scholarship. He played for the Florida Gators football team from 1997 to 2000 during his academic course. The New York Giants drafted him in 2001, where he played for four seasons till 2005.

The former football player retired from his football career in 2007. He transitioned to a broadcasting career in 2007 when he joined ESPN as an analyst and commentator for College Football Live. Later on, Jesse Palmer also covered Draft Days, Super Bowls, and frequent matches.

In 2006-2007, he was a correspondent for Canada's CTV and covered both sports and entertainment, including the 2007 and 2008 Oscars. Furthermore, in 2005, Jesse Palmer also appeared in a brief role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Jesse Palmer got engaged to model Emely Fardo in 2019, and the couple recently tied the knot. Furthermore, the 42-year-old has extended his association with ESPN, where he will also be covering the 2021-2022 college football season.

