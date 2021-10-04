What is Misha Collins' net worth? 'Supernatural' star's fortune explored as he lists L.A home for $3.9 million

Phil Missig of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has listed Misha Collins’ house for sale for $3.9 million. The house is located in Hollywood Hills, and the residents will be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

The house is divided into three parts that include a 3-bedroom main house, guest house, and pool house. There is a separate cabin for dedicated writers.

Collins’ house was built in 1926. However, it has been renovated by adding Spanish architecture with a red-tile roof. Moorish details can be spotted, which include arched windows, wrought-iron railings, French doors, and tiled stairs.

The main house has three floors. The main living room leads to a dining room and a kitchen with a big eat-in island. There is a meditation room and gas fireplaces in the living and family rooms.

There is a pool with a motorized and retractable cover alongside a hot tub. It is the best place to host a fancy BBQ with a cabana that provides a kitchen and a built-in grill.

Net worth of Misha Collins

Misha Collins is a popular actor, author, producer, and director. He is well-known for his appearance as angel Castiel on the dark fantasy drama series, Supernatural.

According to mddailyrecord.com, the 47-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. His earnings are a result of his successful career in Hollywood.

Misha Collins visits the Build Series to discuss the book “The Adventurous Eaters Club” and the final season of the CW series “Supernatural” at Build Studio (Image via Getty Images)

Detailed information related to his assets remains unavailable for now. However, he was reportedly paid $20,000 for every episode of Supernatural. Apart from that, it is unknown how much he has earned by being a part of other movies and TV series.

About Misha Collins in brief

Born on August 20, 1974, in Boston, Massachusetts, Misha Collins grew up in a religious family. He enrolled in Greenfield Center School and Northfield Mount Hermon School and studied social theory at the University of Chicago.

Initially, Collins was an intern at the White House during the Clinton Administration in the Office of Presidential Personnel. He is also a poet, and his poems have been loved by the public.

Collins tied the knot with Victoria Vantoch in 2001 and are the parents of a son, West Anaximander Collins, and daughter, Maison Marie Collins.

