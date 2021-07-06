"He's my landlord": Fans react as Tana Mongeau "buys" David Dobrik's house

David Dobrik’s $2.5 million Los Angeles home has a new owner, Tana Mongeau. Mongeau tweeted that she “never thought in a million years” that she would be “buying a house from David Dobrik”. She proceeded to call Dobrik her new landlord, which left fans confused.

If you actually bought it he wouldn’t be your landlord 😒 — JenBear (@Jen49037850) July 6, 2021

if you own your house you’re your own landlord lmao wtf are you saying — antiinfluencer666 (@grungesriracha) July 6, 2021

David Dobrik had purchased the 2700 square foot, four-bedroom Studio City home in 2017. The hillside property also boasts a sweeping view of Universal Studios and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Fans on Twitter were confused whether Mongeau was the new owner of the mansion or if she was renting the house.

A person on Twitter commented under her tweet saying,

if you actually bought it he wouldn’t be your landlord.

To which Mongeau responded,

He is for now lmao what.

Tana Mongeau bids adieu to her old mansion

23 year old Tana Mongeau launched her own agency, Tana’s Angels Agency. She will be releasing her own podcast “Cancelled”, own food brand “Only Foods” and an exclusive alcohol line, Dizzy.

The YouTuber is famous for her story-time videos. She has also been in the news recently after firing Austin McBroom for allegedly cheating on his wife Catherine Paize.

Tana Mongeau was also the latest victim of the cancel culture after claiming that she would not be friends with influencers who were “abusers”. Fans were surprised to see Mongeau purchase a house from Dobrik, who faced backlash after a vlogsquad member was facing sexual assault allegations.

Mongeau is now purchasing or renting the Studio City property, which has not been made clear. She often lives with several of her friends.

Tana Mongeau posted on Instagram that she would miss her old house. She posted a story captioned- “rly gonna miss having an elevator smh crying over moving :/.”

Other stories on Mongeau’s Instagram showed her partying in her previous home with her friends. She was shedding tears about moving. In another story, she said,

on the bright side my rich friend David give (gave) me his house to move into.

