David Dobrik gives TikTok user $500 casino chip for his birthday, fans call him “the best”

David Dobrik has seemingly returned to the good graces of the internet following. On a recent trip to Las Vegas, he spontaneously decided to give a fan a $500 chip for his birthday.

24-year-old YouTuber David Dobrik recently returned from his 3 month hiatus following misconduct allegations pinned against him in early March. David was also accused of allegedly injuring Jeff Wittek in an excavator incident in 2020. The two have since reconciled to the dismay of many.

David Dobrik shares his "wealth" with a fan

David Dobrik was spotted in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon after a TikTok user called "@bigdizzy" posted a video featuring the YouTuber. David is seen giving bigdizzy a generous amount of money from a casino.

The TikTok video showed David taking a selfie with the TikTok user in an elevator, then abruptly running out and quickly handing the latter a chip before leaving.

The TikTok user then showed the camera the amount of the chip, which was $500.

Fans thank David Dobrik for being "giving"

Fans quickly took to the comments to compliment David, calling him "nice" and a "legend". While most of the comments were filled with positivity, it was a stark contrast to the situation a few months ago.

Some even commented asking why David was being canceled.

Ever since his return in June, David Dobrik has slowly been moving back into the hearts of his fans after his controversies. Though people found it ironic that the 25-year-old returned almost immediately after the Frenemies podcast ended, his fan base is slowly returning to normal.

