Tana Mongeau posts TikTok with David Dobrik on her birthday, immediately deletes it after facing backlash from fans

Tana Mongeau was quick to forget the drama surrounding David Dobrik this past year. In a recent TikTok for Mongeau's birthday, she and Dobrik danced together to an unlisted Miley Cyrus song. While the pair appeared to be enjoying each other's company, Tana Mongeau promptly deleted the TikTok post after her fans commented on the 'toxic' nature regarding Dobrik.

Earlier this year, Tana Mongeau discussed how David Dobrik's actions sent her to therapy. This came after commenting on a TikTok post made by Trisha Paytas, in which they described the uncomfortable situation Dobrik allegedly forced on them for his videos.

Twitter user defnoodles provided many screenshots of Tana Mongeau's fans commenting on the video while it was present on social media. Many stated that Dobrik was using Tana Mongeau to regain popularity.

One person said “lmaoooooo he is using u sis” pic.twitter.com/u29lT3PPG5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 20, 2021

Tana Mongeau defends David Dobrik

While Tana Mongeau previously wrote off David Dobrik for his alleged pressure on his videos, she was notably defensive in the comments after fans disapproved:

"Don't even start in the comments. he had bad [people] around him & cut them off & apologized and took full accountability. An amazing human that I love and will always be grateful for. Deplatform the actual people who are terrible individuals."

Her comments, along with many others, were quickly deleted along with the original TikTok post. But that was not before people saved the video and reuploaded it to Twitter.

The TikTok Tana Mongeau posted with David Dobrik. pic.twitter.com/YZmBvCXWnu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 20, 2021

Many users on Twitter have replied to the above tweet thread explaining the nature of David Dobrik hanging out with Tana Mongeau again. Some, however, add that she is allegedly just as bad as Dobrik's previous actions. Even more claim that this is not surprising for Tana Mongeau.

He hid a r*pe from his audience that his friend did in the apartment he paid for & hid it from the other individuals involved in the video that documented the events before & after the crime & he profited off of it until he quietly removed the video — Manda Louise (@mandalouise009) June 20, 2021

Y’all are trying to hold Tana accountable for hanging out with him???! As if she’s not as bad lmaoo — Unfunnywhore (@nataliesomo0) June 20, 2021

I mean Tana isn’t exactly a person of moral character, so should we really be that surprised? — All That Jazz (@takship) June 20, 2021

Tana Mongeau has not commented further on the TikTok post or the comments surrounding it. She did post a TikTok with Bryce Hall shortly after the one with Dobrik. David Dobrik did not create a TikTok post with Tana and has not commented on it on Twitter.

