Who was Francis Stueber? 'KISS' frontman Paul Stanley pays tribute to friend and guitar tech as he dies of COVID at 52

Francis Stueber, who was Paul Stanley’s guitar tech, has recently passed away at the age of 52 because of Covid-19 complications. The band, KISS, mentioned on social media once that all of the crew members have been vaccinated.

The band postponed several shows this year when Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested Covid positive. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said they wouldn't let roadies or other people backstage if they were not vaccinated or wearing masks.

KISS also issued a statement saying that its members have operated separately while performing to keep everyone safe. The band has also stated that there is a Covid safety protocol officer present while they are on tour to ensure that everyone follows the Covid guidelines.

About Francis Stueber in brief

Francis Stueber was particularly known as a friend and guitar tech of Paul Stanley for 20 years. Stanley wrote most of the songs for KISS.

Stueber does not have a Wikipedia page and he was usually a part of the behind-the-stage works for Stanley and the band. Stanley used to introduce Stueber to the audience by calling him on stage. Despite that, the media did not focus much on Stueber.

Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Cara Cusumano, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer at the Tribeca Festival screening of "Biography: KISStory" at Battery Park on June 11, 2021 in New York City. (Image via Getty Images)

Francis never revealed a lot of details about his personal life and preferred to stay away from the limelight. Hence, why the details related to his parents and education are currently unavailable.

Although reports say that Francis Stueber was 52 years old, and was reportedly born on August 21, 1968, his exact date of birth is still unknown to the public. Stueber and Stanley have been friends for a long time, with Stueber being the only man to help Stanley in his shows.

Francis Stueber was married and a father of three children. The identities of his wife and children have not been unveiled until now.

KISS is a popular rock band from New York City. It was formed in 1973 by Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Paul Stanley, and Ace Frehley. They are mostly known for the face paint and outfits of the members. The band became famous following their live performances in mid-late 1970s.

