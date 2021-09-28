Did Freddie Highmore get married? 'The Good Doctor' star's dating history explored as he speaks about his wife on Jimmy Kimmel

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore is officially married. The actor announced the big news during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the host spotted his wedding ring:

"Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married. It's funny. Ever since I've been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured, I should clarify it."

Although the 29-year-old did not reveal the identity of his wife, he mentioned that she is a “wonderful woman”:

"I'm not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America. But I'm as happy as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes I feel very happy."

He further shared that the newlyweds are yet to adjust to the traditional marriage-related terminologies:

"I just still can't get over the terminology and the vocab, like, a 'married man' just sounds very old and 'my wife' sounds very possessive. We don't really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here, look, draw your own conclusions.'"

Freddie Highmore appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live following the launch of the new season of The Good Doctor. The popular Netflix show has been renewed for the fifth time and premiered on September 27, 2021.

A look into Freddie Highmore’s past relationships

Freddie Highmore and Emma Roberts in a still from 'The Art of Getting By' (Image via IMDb)

Freddie Highmore rose to fame as a child actor in Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He gained further recognition for his portrayal of Norman Bates in Bates Motel and Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor.

Despite growing up in the spotlight, the actor managed to keep his private life entirely out of the public eye. However, Freddie Highmore has been linked to a series of actresses throughout his career.

His first public relationship was with The Spiderwick Chronicles co-star Sarah Bolger. The duo met while filming the movie and immediately hit it off.

Speculation about a possible romance between the two swirled online after an alleged photo of the pair kissing made the rounds on social media. The couple did not confirm or deny the rumors but reportedly parted ways in 2009 after spending three years together.

That same year, the August Rush actor started dating Dakota Fanning. Several media reports suggested the duo were together after being spotted at the Il Cielo restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Following his separation from Fanning, the Golden Globe nominee was rumored to be in a relationship with The Art of Getting By co-star Emma Roberts in 2011. During an interview with Teen Vogue, the pair gushed about their friendship.

Freddie Highmore revealed that he shares a close bond with his co-star:

“Everyone seems to say we have great chemistry, so apparently we did bond very well! It was really fun getting to work with Emma, I think it made the more… intimate scenes definitely easier.”

Meanwhile, Roberts mentioned that the pair got along well from the start:

“I think it definitely helped that everyone—especially Freddie and I—clicked from the beginning. It didn’t take much forced “getting to know you” time. I think that’s why the movie flowed so well.”

However, neither addressed rumors about their speculated relationship. In 2016, Freddie Highmore was linked to Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin. The rumors fizzled out after the latter went Instagram official with a man named Ira Kunyansky.

In 2018, Star Magazine revealed that Freddie Highmore refrained from going on a date for nine years:

“Freddie Highmore hasn’t been on a date in nine years because he is still traumatized by his failed romance with Dakota Fanning! Freddie was a teenager then, and it didn’t exactly end well, as tends to happen with teen romances. He tries to say that he’s too busy to go on dates or try Tinder, but the reality is he’s scared of putting himself out there.”

During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Freddie Highmore mentioned that he is often left confused about the North-American concept of dating:

“North American dating is very different than in the UK. I find it quite baffling, in the UK it’s quite clear when you’re going on a date because it’s in the evening and it’s like dinner. Whereas in North America, Vancouver it’s like ‘hey do you want to go kayaking?’ And then you just think you’re going kayaking with a friend and then it ends up being a date without you knowing.”

Two years later, Freddie Highmore revealed that he married the love of his life on the same show. Although the identity of his wife remains a mystery, the actor shared that his partner is British.

Edited by Srijan Sen