How rich is Freddie Highmore? ‘The Good Doctor’ star’s net worth explored

Freddie Highmore, who plays fan favorite character Dr. Shaun Murphy from The Good Doctor, is returning on ABC with the fifth season of the medical drama. Over the last four seasons, the British actor has built a pretty strong fan base with his powerful performance of an accomplished surgeon’s character with autism and savant syndrome in the series.

He plays the lead role who is shown facing numerous social challenges due to him being an autistic person at work and in his personal life. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“A young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome uses his extraordinary gifts to save lives and challenge skepticism.”

The hit ABC series is one of the big breaks in Freddie Highmore's career.

Freddie Highmore net worth explored

Starting his acting career at a very early age, Freddie Highmore landed a movie, Women Talking Dirty, when he was just 7 years old. After this, the young actor appeared in several projects, such as The Mists of Avalon, Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story, Two Brothers, and Five Children and It.

In 2004, he rose to fame with the release of Finding Neverland and then, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His performances brought him to the limelight and he received a 'Best Young Performer' award as well as several other nominations.

Over the years, the actor acted in multiple shows and movies, including the critically acclaimed 2013 series Bates Motel. In 2017, he was roped in to play the lead in The Good Doctor.

Looking at his career graph, Freddie Highmore is an experienced actor and is currently 29 years old with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Clearly, he has many more years ahead to boost his net worth even further.

All about The Good Doctor Season 5

The upcoming season of The Good Doctor will feature Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea's (Paige Spara) marriage. The two were engaged at the end of season 4. While the doctors are in a festive mood planning the marriage, an interesting medical case will also be the focus point of this season. Will Shaun be able to help the patient this time? Let’s wait and watch.

Season 5 of The Good Doctor will consist of 20 episodes and its premiere episode will be released on September 27 on ABC, after the reality show, Dancing with the Stars season 30. The network will drop new episodes every Monday that can be watched the very next day on Hulu as well.

