Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuel dating rumors as duo have dinner together amid former's divorce from Brad Pitt 

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sparked dating rumors once again after going out and about on another dinner date on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The duo reportedly enjoyed a meal at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and spent more than two hours inside a private section of the luxury restaurant.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair entered the venue separately but left together. The Maleficent star joined the rapper in his black SUV and possibly drove to the latter's $70M Bel-Air mansion, as per the outlet.

The duo sparked dating rumors for the first time after they were spotted together at the same family-run five-star restaurant in June. However, sources close to the pair mentioned at the time that they met to discuss professional endeavors.

In July, the actress reportedly met the musician on a secret date at Mustafa's private concert with her children. The latest outings intensified ongoing dating rumors and sent fans into a frenzy.

The latest dating rumors come amid Angelina Jolie's complicated divorce battle with former husband, Brad Pitt. Meanwhile, this could be The Weeknd's first public relationship since his highly publicized romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid came to an end.

A look into Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's harsh custody battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their children (Image via Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were undoubtedly one of Hollywood's most popular couples of all time. The duo first met on the set of their 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith and confirmed their relationship the same year, following Pitt's divorce from Jennifer Aniston. "Brangelina" officially tied the knot in 2014, after a decade of whirlwind romance.

Unfortunately, the couple left their fans in shock when they decided to call it quits and separated in 2016. The Original Sin actress filed for divorce from her husband, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

The Oscar Award winner demanded primary custody of their children, while the Fury actor requested joint custody. The pair share six children together, Maddox (20), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins, Vivienne and Knox (13).

Last year, the duo temporarily received joint custody of their five underage children after the finalization of their divorce in 2019.

However, Angelina Jolie was left highly disappointed after Judge Ouderkirk ruled in Brad Pitt's favor. As per court documents, the actress's legal team accused the judge of an "improper" decision:

"Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case."

Meanwhile, the actress also attempted to overturn the judge from the case citing that the latter had failed to disclose "business and professional relationships" with Brad Pitt. However, on September 1, Pitt requested a review of the California court's ruling to dismiss the private judge from the case.

His legal team dubbed the decision a "wrong move" based on a "minor error" by the 2nd District Court. Angelina Jolie's team responded to the request, claiming that Pitt is using his "celebrity status" to take special advantage in the legal battle:

"This sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this court's limited review resources are for. There is nothing to see or review here."

Amid the custody battle, the former flames recently resolved their legal dispute over the $164M French estate and Chateau Miraval winery.

As their longtime divorce battle continues, it remains to be seen if the court will reconsider its decision on Judge Ouderkirk's dismissal.

