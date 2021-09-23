'Jirisan' actress Jun Ji-hyun spotted out on casual date with Choi Jun-hyuk, puts divorce rumors to rest

Jun Ji-hyun, the K-Drama actress last seen in the Netflix special Kingdom: Ashin of the North, has put divorce rumors to rest.

On September 23, various media outlets reported that the star of upcoming show Jirisan was spotted out and about on a casual date with her husband Choi Jun-hyuk.

When did Jun Ji-hyun and Choi Jun-hyuk's divorce rumors begin?

Jun Ji-hyun's marriage was speculated to have been on the cusp of divorce by fans and media insiders for quite some time.

It started sometime in June 2021 and since then, the actress's label, Culture Depot, has vehemently denied the speculation. They also said that they would take legal action against anyone who spread false rumors about actress Jun Ji-hyun's private life.

The actress reportedly received a request for divorce from her husband Choi Jun-hyuk. He is a second-generation chaebol and the CEO of Alpha Assets. Their most recent date fortunately put an end to this speculation.

Onlookers reportedly spotted the two of them together grabbing coffee at a coffee shop in Songdo district. Following this, they took a stroll in the same neighborhood before they grabbed dinner together.

A look at Jun Ji-hyun and Choi Jun-hyuk's relationship

Actress Jun Ji-hyun, who also goes by her western name Gianna Jun, has known her husband since they were young. The two of them became acquainted during their elementary school days and were friends. As adults, they began to date each other and in 2012, the two got married.

The two are now parents to two sons.

Jun Ji-hyun's return to the small screen

Even as Jun Ji-hyun is caught up in the divorce controversy, the actress is gearing up for her comeback on the small screen. She plays the lead role in tvN K-Drama Jirisan opposite fellow Kingdom actor Ju Ji-hoon.

Also Read

This drama is reportedly set to be one of the most expensive shows to be produced in Korea. Ju Ji-hoon and Jun Ji-hyun will play the role of mountain rangers in the show.

Jun Ji-hyun will play an experienced ranger while Ju Ji-hoon will play a rookie who has joined as a ranger recently. The two will partner up on the show to save people.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Sabine Algur