Kingdom: Ashin of the North Ending Explained: Here's what Gianna Jun's film revealed about Kingdom season 3 

Kingdom: Ashin of the North, starring Gianna Jun in the titular role, is an origin story. It revealed who found the reincarnation plant and how it was used to spread the zombie disease to the people of Joseon.

The spin-off standalone episode took the audience to when Joseon faced a possible invasion from Japan on one side and Jurchens on the other. Jurchens were people who belonged to one of the last dynasties of China before the Mongol conquest.

Ashin's father in Kingdom: Ashin of the North was a Jurchen himself, but he was one of the few who had settled in Joseon after his ancestors moved to the country a century ago. The king of Joseon had invited them to live in the country and also gifted them a piece of land.

In the past 100 years, though, things have changed. The land in Kingdom: Ashin of the North has been snatched from Jurchen settlers after locals discovered the valuable wild ginseng found here. It could make the harvester quite rich.

In addition to this, the Jurchen settlers in Joseon were discriminated against, as Joseon people considered them lowly. They were worthy of nothing but butchering animals. Ashin's father was one such butcher.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North revealed Ashin's quest for revenge

In Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Ashin's father also worked as a spy for Joseon and crossed the river on the commander's orders to spy on his own people. He considered himself to be loyal to the land and waited patiently to be rewarded. Yet, he was the first one to be sacrificed by Joseon in order to avoid a conflict with Jurchens outside the region.

These Jurchens were considered warriors of great talent. If 10,000 of them gathered under one commander, there was nothing that could stop them. To ensure that these Jurchens did not target Joseon, the commander with whom Ashin's father worked set up a plot.

He made it seem as if Ashin's father betrayed his own people in Kingdom: Ashin of the North and as revenge, the Jurchens killed everyone in Ashin's village. She managed to escape because she was out in the forest looking for the plant that could reincarnate even the dead.

Ashin had found the plant by coincidence in Kingdom: Ashin of the North. The region of land gifted to the Jurchen had been closed off for years. Any Jurchen who hunted here for wild ginseng was punished heavily.

However, the only thing that could help Ashin's mother from dying was this ginseng. So the young girl broke the rules without second thoughts in Kingdom: Ashin of the North. It was at this time that she had found a shrine. Inside it, carvings detailed how the resurrection flower was to be used.

There were clear instructions on how the flower must be crushed and used on the dead to bring them back. So she decided to use it to save her mother.

How did Ashin's family die in Kingdom: Ashin of the North?

When she returned home to save her mother, however, all that was left was a village burned down to the ground. Ashin also believed that one of the strung bodies was her father. His necklace was all that was left of him.

She was also led to believe that the Jurchens on the other side of the village were the ones who killed her father and the villagers. So she sought the help of the commander to seek revenge. What she wasn't aware of was that her father was killed because of the commander in Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

She told the commander that she would do anything as long as he promised her revenge. She continued to train alone and also helped him by keeping an eye out on the Jurchens.

She rowed across the river often to map out the Jurchen settlement and it is on one such day that she found out the truth about the commander.

She snuck into the Jurchen settlement and coincidentally saw her father held as a prisoner in Kingdom: Ashin of the North. His legs were amputated and was forced to stay alive as a man who betrayed his own community. That was when the first seed of doubt was sown.

She tried to save him, but he wanted death. She gave him exactly that and burned the Jurchen settlement on the other side of the river down before she left. She got the revenge that she had sought all this while in Kingdom: Ashin of the North. She wanted more though.

It was when she returned to the Joseon Army camp that she saw something else that led her to believe that she had been betrayed all this while.

The arrow tail of one of the Joseon men who left the camp to get ready for battle matched the one that had killed the Jurchen men from the other side of the river. So she decided to spy on the commander and his men.

She found out how the commander had plotted against her father and her village in the hopes of stopping the other Jurchens from attacking Joseon for killing their people.

Once she found out the truth, she used the reincarnation plant to bring forth destruction on the Joseon soldiers. Turns out, Ashin had used the flower once already and had resurrected her village people.

She took care of them by keeping them chained in Kingdom: Ashin of the North and feeding them as she would any pet.

So Ashin was aware of how the plant worked before as she had used it on the soldiers. Her aim and what connects her to a new season of Kingdom is the need for revenge that continues to burn within her.

Despite burning down an entire settlement and killing dozens of soldiers, she is not done in Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

How does Kingdom: Ashin of the North connect to Kingdom season 3?

At the end of Kingdom season 2, Seo-Bi (Bae Doon-na) and Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) had found out where the reincarnation plant's origin lay. The two of them traveled to where Ashin lived in the hopes of putting an end to the harvesting of the reincarnation plant.

They met a number of zombies that were chained, and the one who seemed to rule over these chained zombies was Ashin. At the end of Kingdom: Ashin of the North, we saw that these people who were kept chained were considered people by her.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North took another turn as Ashin promised her people that once she killed everything and everyone in Joseon, she would join them. She was also the person who took the flower to the King's physician and that was how Lee Chang's father was infected.

She will not stop and Kingdom season 3 might portray how Ashin, Seo Bi, and Lee Chang will face each other. Will they be on the same side or will there be animosity?

