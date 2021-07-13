Kingdom: Ashin of the North: Release date, cast, plot, trailers, and stills of Gianna Jun show

Kingdom: Ashin of the North is a spin-off of the popular historical zombie series Kingdom. The Korean show's spin-off is a highly anticipated special and will answer some very important questions about the resurrection plant.

The original show, which has completed two seasons, is based on the webcomic Burning Hell Shinui Nara. Kingdom: Ashin of the North, however, is a standalone that was written by Kim Eun-hee and Yang Kyung-il.

The show's release comes a year after Kingdom season 2 came out on Netflix.

Release date of Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Kingdom: Ashin of the North is slated for release on July 23, 2021. The standalone spin-off can be streamed on Netflix.

Plot of Kingdom: Ashin of the North

At the end of Kingdom season 2, Lee Chang and Seo Bi had tracked down the location where the resurrection plant had emerged. They came face to face with Gianna Jun when the season ended.

Now, in Kingdom: Ashin of the North, we will see the origin story of Gianna Jun who plays the role of Ashin.

Ashin lives at the Yalu River region on the Chinese Border. She is the one who sold the seeds of the resurrection plan to travelers and also instructed them regarding how to use it across Joseon.

It was hinted that China was involved in taking Joseon down and they used Ashin to do their job.

Why would Ashin help Joseon's enemy and what is her story? This is exactly what the spin-off would reveal.

Cast of Kingdom: Ashin of the North

As of now, the three lead characters in the spin off have been revealed

Gianna Jun as Ashin

Gianna Jun, who is best known for shows such as My Love from the Star and The Legend of the Blue Sea, plays the lead role. She portrays the adult Ashin in the show.

It must be noted that Gianna Jun and actor Ju Ji-hoon, who play their role in the main Kingdom series, will also share screen space in upcoming drama Jirisan.

Kim Shi-a as the younger Ashin

Kim Shi-a is a fairly new child actor who was seen in the film Ashfall and the show Perfume. She will play the role of the younger Ashin in Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

The standalone will portray the hardships that Ashin faced from when she was young and the grudges she holds.

Park Byung-eun as Min Chi-rok

Actor Park Byung-eun plays the role of Min Chi-rok in Kingdom: Ashin of the North. He was seen in the second season of Kingdom and will return to reprise his role in the spinoff as well.

He previously worked on popular shows such as Oh My Baby, Arthdal Chronicles, Voice 3, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim among others. He was also seen recently in the movie Seobak.

Stills of Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Trailers of Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Trailers of Kingdom: Ashin of the North takes us back to a zombieland where grotesque humans infect one another after ingesting the resurrection plant. The story saw a child who tried to save her mother using the flower, without being aware of all of its effects.

Ashin's reason for seeking vengeance is something that the audience will find out when the special episode airs.

