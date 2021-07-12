You Are My Spring episode 3: Chae Jun is not the killer finds Young-do, but who is?

You Are my Spring episode 3 showed us that Chae Jun (Yoon Park) might not be the killer. He left a letter to Kang Da-jeong (Seo Hyun-jin) in a music box. He confessed to killing three people in the letter, and this shocked her.

When she found the letter, it was late for Chae Jun himself. He had left her with information that she found hard to process, and at this time in You Are My Spring episode 3, he had decided to commit suicide.

He jumped from a high floor onto his parked car and died on the spot. The only witness to his death was Young-do (Kim Dong-wook). He followed Chae Jun only after he had learned about the tip-off.

Da-jeong, on the other hand, took the letter that Chae Jun had left to her to the police station. Here she also learned in You Are My Spring episode 3 that Chae Jun was not the man's real name. The cop who took her statement told her that he was Choi Jeong-min.

The church featured in the picture, the one left in the music box, is all Da-jeong could remember. She did not recall Chae Jun from her past, the way he seemed to remember her in You Are My Spring.

Why did Young-do and his Detective friend think that Chae Jun was not the killer in You Are my Spring episode 3?

Chae Jun's death gave Young-do the first hint. He felt that Chae Jun was not someone who would die in such a manner. He also questionned the suicide note and wondered why he spoke of his victims the way he did in You Are My Spring episode 3.

The detective was also not happy with how neatly all the pieces fell into place in You Are My Spring episode 3. It seemed as if someone had orchestrated everything to make it seem as if Chae Jun was the murderer.

When the two of them discussed the case, they also found it strange that the person who called in the tip-off seemed to know the address of Chae Jun as well. Was this person close to Chae Jun? There is something strange about this entire case in You Are My Spring episode 3.

Now that the killer knew about Da-jeong and Young-do's connection to Chae Jun as well, the two would definitely be in danger.

Chae Jun look-alike appeared at the end of You Are My Spring episode 3

Just when Da-jeong had managed to move past Chae Jun's death and the fact that she had almost dated a killer, things got complicated. She worked at a hotel and was asked to check something on one of the floors.

It is at this time that she saw someone who looked eerily similar to Chae Jun. Of course, she was dumbstruck initially, but after moments passed, she managed to regain her senses. She then decided to confirm that she was not suffering from stress or some form of trauma.

She followed the man and near the lift, she sees his face again and is shocked to see Chae Jun. However, that is impossible. Chae Jun did take a fall to his death. So who could this man who appeared in You Are My Spring episode 3 be?

From the epilogue scene that we saw, there is a high possibility that he is Chae Jun's twin. But could he also be the killer?

