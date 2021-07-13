From The New World: Release date, format, where to watch the show headlined by EXO's Kai, Lee Seung-gi, Jo Bo-ah

The Korean variety show landscape will see the addition of From the New World. Netflix has had great success with Korean variety shows such as Busted. They also followed up by acquiring the network show Knowing Bros.

Now, the Korean broadcasting network, JTBC, has made an announcement.

The network stated that streaming giant Netflix would produce another original called From The New World (working title). The show will star some of the biggest stars of the Korean entertainment industry including idols and actors.

Netflix's latest starrer was recently wrapped up in June on Oedo, the island of Geoje-si, Gyeongsangnam-do.

Release date of From The New World

From the New World is scheduled to be released sometime at the end of 2021. As of now, the official release date has not been announced by the production team.

The cast of From the New World:

From the New World is expected to star EXO's Kai, Mouse actor Lee Seung-gi, Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor Jo Bo-ah, comedian Park Na-rae, and Eun Ji-won, rapper and former member of first-generation idol group Sechs Kies.

The five members completed shooting for the show in Oedo.

EXO's Kai was recently also confirmed to appear on tvN's variety show. A source was quoted by Soompi as stating:

"PD (producing director) Lee Woo Hyung will be producing a program in which the cast runs an inn on Jeju Island for newlyweds who got married amidst the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim Hee Sun, Tak Jae Hoon, Yoo Teo, Moon Se Yoon, and Kai are confirmed to appear on the show, and it is slated to premiere in July."

The show will see EXO's Kai become a tour guide of a newly married couple. The cast members will cook food for the newly weds, and prepare their bed.

The purpose is to give the couple a night to cherish. EXO's Kai was recently confirmed for a guest appearance on The Sixth Sense 2 by the production team.

Lee Seung-gi has been a part of many variety shows including the SBS show Master in the House. From the New World's team believes Lee Seung-gi and Eun Ji-won will dovetail well as the two previously worked together on KBS 2TV's 1 Night 2 Days and tvN's New Journey to the West.

Where to watch From the New World:

From the New World is expected to stream on Netflix while audiences in Korea will be able to watch it on a JTBC affiliated channel.

Format of From the New World

Not too many details about the format of the variety show were released. However, it was revealed that one of the show's highlights would be that the cast members are utterly clueless about where they are headed.

The rumor mill also hinted that cast members are expected to perform on the show.

