Stray Kids Hyunjin's explosive cover of "Playing with Fire" results in fans' meltdown

Stray Kids Hyunjin is back with a vengeance. The idol shot a brilliant choreography cover of Play With Fire by Sam Tinnesz and the YouTube video has garnered over 500 thousand views. The sudden release of this gem has led to a meltdown for fans.

Fans of the star have commented on his grace, charm and sensuality. However, what they have spoken of more is how explosive it has been.

First, the mc of Mixtape: Oh, then there was the news that they topped Billboard's chart. Now, Hyunjin has released a stunning piece of cover work.

Considering how he took a break from work due to a scandal, many fans believed his comeback would be underwhelming. After all, Hyunjin was accused of bullying many of his high school classmates.

However, the dramatic re-entry into the spotlight proves that Hyunjin is now making a statement. It is to ensure his fans that they have not lost him to the scandal and prove his detractors wrong.

Stray Kids Hyunjin's comeback is explosive

The comeback video has now resulted in thousands of tweets and quite a few discussions on Reddit as well. One of the discussions is titled "Hwang Hyunjin and the art of making a damn statement" and the user has made descriptive observations about Hyunjin's style and statement.

AAHHHJ I JUST WOKE UP. I'M NOT MENTALLY PREPARED FROM ALL OF THIS HWANG HYUNJIN — ren 🐺🍀 (@_leefelix8) July 9, 2021

everyone needs to read this reddit post about hyunjins skz-player pic.twitter.com/TyugdojbRv — isha 🍀 (@cosmicskiz) July 9, 2021

Under this thread, there are more than 20 comments. These comments also indicated that they understood Hyunjin, the artist, a little more. Fans believed he expressed his thoughts through the movements of his body in this song.

Many also commended Hyunjin's determination. He made a consistent effort to put his best foot forward when it came to his art. This spectacle of a cover feat. Yacht Money is also proof of his determination.

Everything about the performance was beautiful, but somehow it felt unhinged. This is not a flaw but a flattering observation that the fans have made.

This is also not the only observation that the fans have made. They have commented on the stunning use of light and shadows in the video, Hyunjin's expression among other things.

A few fans also ruminated on how he successfully managed to bring viewers attention away from his face towards the rest of his body. He has always commented on how he had sometimes felt uncomfortable or even frustrated that his face got the most attention.

The cover also elicits a strange excitement in the viewer and this too had been observed by fans during their discussion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul