Fans share throwback to BTS RM's buzz cut, say is close to getting another

BTS lead singer RM, who also goes by Namjoon among BTS Army, posted a picture on Weverse on Sunday. RM posted a close-up selfie of himself and wrote "Permission to Cut" as the status.

Why was BTS RM's selfie trending under Buzzcut Joon?

In the picture, RM's hair was partly cut. It was razored, which fans took as a hint of RM going back to his previous style. This led to fans' posts about the previous time RM had a buzz cut. Some even wondered how it would look if he got a buzzcut and dyed it pink.

Many even shared pictures of BTS member RM in strawberry pink hair. This led to a collective meltdown among fans, who ended up discussing all the possibilities for Namjoon.

It led to Buzzcut Joon trending on Twitter with a variety of tweets by BTS Army. When it comes to fans of Namjoon specifically, quite a few of them have been praying for a buzzcut.

This expectation being met so unexpectedly by the BTS star is what led to Buzzcut Joon going viral quite quickly. There are Twitter users who have names that read "pink buzzcut joon fairy".

Think about it. We are this much closer to pink buzzcut Joon. the Joon to the right can become a reality 😍😍😍



MANIFESTATION WORKS pic.twitter.com/rjxm28g85i — pink buzzcut joon fairy (@faeryshizz) July 11, 2021

YES OUR BUZZCUT JOON MANIFESTING IS WORKING SKSJK ARE WE READY😭👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zRYUffkwyz — bri⁷ • 🐨🌱 STREAM PTD✨ (@iSwoonforJoon) July 11, 2021

No cuz u dont understand what buzzcut joon would do to me pic.twitter.com/3mQTaVlZUA — joze ⁷ PTD (@jkbangtaan) July 11, 2021

Buzzcut Joon could become a reality sooner than we expected pic.twitter.com/V465oWbjrk — DREY⁷ 📚 (@Rosiehoya) July 11, 2021

NO CAUSE I REMEMBER TL WERE YELLING AND SCREAMING ASKING FOR A BUZZCUT JOON NOT LONG AGO pic.twitter.com/JKZLX0z2mU — j-hope⁷ (@jhopeternal) July 11, 2021

BUZZCUT joon is about to come true pic.twitter.com/FnDwVMCK81 — Han⁷ (@Seokkjjinnie) July 11, 2021

And when buzzcut joon dyes his hair hot pink, then what? pic.twitter.com/B3ql6b8xWt — Just another BTS stan account. (@Sadie54693620) July 11, 2021

OMG HE DID IT!! HE FINALLY GOT THE BUZZCUT I WAS WISHING FOR!! 😍😍😍 BUZZCUT JOON ENTHUSIASTS WE WON!! 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/m3jPKX9ZaG — Y⁷ is for Yoongi’s YAAAHHHH (@wings9463) July 11, 2021

BUZZCUT JOON WE ARE ALMOST THERE YES 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/0aEoqn15Nf — ᴮᴱ🅱reuana⁷ STREAM PTD🧈💛 (@jooniebabybre) July 11, 2021

I AM REALLY JONESING FOR BUZZCUT JOON WITH PINK HAIR + YELLOW HEARTS PLS YES THANK YOU — rabi’ah ♡ (@uhgeutfo) July 11, 2021

That is the level of interest fans have had in all members of BTS. From their clothes to their styling in shoots everything is under a microscope by BTS army. RM, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Jin, V, and Jungkook.

For instance, a few months ago, one of the photo spreads that BTS appeared in was styled poorly. The member were seen dressed in ill-fitting clothes, and this had caused a massive furore among fans.

BTS Army is also the reason why the group's most recent song Butter managed to stay at the stop of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks. They also released Permission to Dance, a second track on the Butter CD which is expected to compete with Butter for the top spot.

It is speculated that the band's aim at the moment is the Grammy's and they seem to be moving towards accomplishing this aim. After all, BTS has so far broken records, breaking into what was otherwise an unpenetrated market for Korean artists.

The fans of BTS worldwide support their favorite artists unflinchingly and help them achieve their dreams. They are an intrinsic part of the band, and this is also why Jungkook even tattooed ARMY on his fingers. Of course, this tattoo also signified the seven members of his band with J tattooed on his knuckles for the initials of members whose name began with J.

