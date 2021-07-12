Angelina Jolie x The Weeknd dating rumors intensify after duo spotted on a "secret date" at a private concert

Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd were reportedly spotted on another "secret date" at a private concert, stirring up ongoing romance rumors further. The duo were previously photographed outside Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The actor and the rapper’s dinner date took the internet by storm and led fans to speculate about a blossoming romance between the two. Sources close to the Weeknd told Page Six at the time that the dinner was more for professional purposes than anything romantic in nature:

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

.@theweeknd spotted out with Angelina Jolie in new pictures📸 pic.twitter.com/4gsOxDYl6t — The Weeknd Charts🌅 (@WeekndChart) July 1, 2021

However, speculation about a possible romance has intensified after Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd’s latest outing. The pair were reportedly together at Mustafa the Poet’s private concert. The “Maleficent” actor was reportedly present at the event with her children.

Fans react as Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd spark romance rumors after “secret” concert date

Angelina Jolie sparked dating rumors with the Weeknd amid her longstanding custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The now-former couple filed for divorce in 2016, which was later finalized in 2019.

The duo shares six children, Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and twins Vivienne and Knox (13). The Grammy award-winning actor claimed sole custody of her children, but Brad Pitt reportedly filed for joint custody.

During the latest hearing, the judge announced a temporary decision providing shared custody to the Hollywood stars for the time being. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie was linked to her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, last month after she was spotted leaving his apartment.

Although it is unknown when the “Beowulf” star first met the Weeknd, the rapper reportedly had a crush on the actor for a while. He even mentioned Angelina Jolie in the lyrics of his 2016 song “Party Monster.”

According to the Sun, Jolie reportedly took her son, Pax, to meet the “Wicked Games” singer during a family trip in New York last month. The sources also mentioned that although the duo is “just friends,” Jolie has been in touch with the Weeknd “for a while”:

"They met up for lunch in private. She took Pax along because he's a big fan and they got along really well, he was obviously thrilled. They are just friends, but who knows it could be more in the future, he's made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her."

According to insider deuxmoi information, The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were spotted together last night at an event in LA. pic.twitter.com/pmXX2KyXba — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) July 11, 2021

Following the latest dating rumors, fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd’s “secret date” in the private concert.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were at a concert, together??? pic.twitter.com/dPkhGoWw6c — mel (@marvelouszm) July 11, 2021

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd in a concert together? Oh well, welcome to the music industry, Angie 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Bringing back Angelina Jolie as Lanie Kerrigan for Life or Something Like It (2002) pic.twitter.com/XzNw8bAxcp — jam (@joliesgem) July 11, 2021

being a couple or friends, i already love this duo together.#AngelinaJolie #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/CK5I0dKMck — Details Angelina jolie (@detailsjolie) July 11, 2021

I actually think The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie would work well together — Ellie (@elliefogel) July 11, 2021

The Weeknd after bagging Angelina Jolie pic.twitter.com/zJahu7gxgO — M (@mlasuIi) July 11, 2021

Honestly if the The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie do start dating, I am allllll for it. She's a beautiful queen — Caitlin (@ctlnrbcca) July 11, 2021

the weeknd and Angelina Jolie i- — doubleM⁷🧈 (@jeontaepjm) July 11, 2021

Angelina jolie and the weeknd are dating ??? wtf this is the most unexpected celeb hookup ever — aad (@Aad1111Aad) July 11, 2021

Hol'up...... The weeknd spotted with Angelina Jolie????????? So random but Im here for it??? — Aquagal$ (@VertShouldeRoll) July 11, 2021

As speculation continues to pour in online, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd continue to maintain silence regarding the issue. It remains to be seen if the pair will address the rumors in the days to come.

Edited by Srijan Sen