Scooter Braun x Erika Jayne cheating rumors explained as music mogul splits from wife, Yael

American music manager Scooter Braun has reportedly split from his wife, Yael Cohen, amid alleged cheating rumors with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne. According to the Sun, Scooter Braun and their wife Yael have decided to take some time off from their seven-year marriage.

News of the possible split comes following consistent rumors of an alleged affair between Scooter Braun and Erika Jayne. Despite hitting a rough patch, Braun and his wife are possibly not ending their marriage immediately.

"Their friendship is the best it's ever been but they're taking some time apart to sort things out. So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids.”

However, the music mogul recently celebrated his 7th wedding anniversary with Yael and took to Instagram to mark the occasion. Sources close to the couple told People that irrespective of their ongoing differences, the pair continue to be friends:

Meanwhile, Jayne had already filed for divorce from her husband Thomas Girardi, last year. The now-former couple had been married for more than 20 years.

Scooter Braun and Erika Jayne’s alleged relationship and cheating scandal explored

Braun is known for working with popular artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and J Balvin, among others. The record executive has repeatedly made news for his longstanding public beef with Taylor Swift.

The 40-year-old made the headlines again after rumors of an alleged cheating scandal with Erika Jayne surfaced online. According to Page Six, Scooter Braun reportedly met Erika Jayne at a political event a few years ago.

The duo was first linked in 2020 after certain sources claimed they were allegedly seen together in a Los Angeles sex club. However, Erika Jayne denied the rumors in a recent episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Speaking to “RHOBH” co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna, the “Pretty Mess” singer laughed off the rumors:

“[I] was seeing my old ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner and then I was seeing Scooter Braun.”

Before the alleged relationship rumors with Braun came under the spotlight, Jayne was also linked to her “Dancing with the Stars” partner and choreographer, Gleb Savchenko. The latter previously declined the dating rumors.

During the “RHOBH” episode, Erika Jayne also mentioned that she had not seen either of her rumored partners in years:

"I haven't seen either one of them in four and a half, five years. It's silly as f***."

Erika Jayne shares a child, son Tommy Zizzo, with her first husband, Thomas Zizzo. Meanwhile, Scooter Braun shares three children, sons Jagger and Levi, and daughter Hart, with his wife, Yael.

While Jayne has openly put off relationship rumors with Braun, the latter maintains his silence on the alleged cheating allegations. It remains to be seen if the media proprietor will address the situation in the days to come.

Edited by Srijan Sen