Justin Bieber leaves the internet divided after he urges fans to stop loitering outside his NYC apartment 

Justin Bieber has long since become synonymous with pop music worldwide. He started at an early age, after being discovered by Usher on YouTube. And needless to say, his fandom grew to new heights.

Despite being the center of controversy and other issues over the years, in recent times, Justin Bieber has turned his life around, and in essence, grew up. However, despite his calm and composing mannerism and behavior, it would seem that he has found himself once again in a situation that has become unavoidable.

Justin Bieber's plea for privacy receives support online

In a strange turn of events, Justin Bieber managed to leave the internet somewhat divided after asking fans to stop loitering outside his home in NYC. By the looks of it, he was on his way back from a jog or perhaps a workout, heading home when fans stopped him to interact in the hopes of taking a few selfies for social media.

Comments are divided pic.twitter.com/5XaznOQZat — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021

Rather than agree, Justin Bieber politely refused, gave them a talk, explained why this was not okay, and spoke about certain boundaries which had to be established. In a video that has now gone viral, the pop star can be seen talking to his fans and laying down some ground rules. Here's what he had to say:

"I hear you, but this is my home, you know what I mean? This is where I live, and I don't appreciate you guys being here. You guys can be anywhere else, but not my home, you know what I mean, right? At the end of the night, when you come home, you want to relax...this is my space. So, I'd appreciate it if you guys could leave."

While it may have sounded rude, his statement did have a lot of truth, and he dealt with the situation in a very calm and polite manner. Despite his best efforts, fans on social media were left divided in opinion.

A few called him out and stated that it was part and parcel of being famous. However, the majority of people defended him and his right to privacy. Here's what a few netizens had to say regarding the situation:

And obviously Justin has not been the greatest person in the past but I think he handled this very politely — Courtney cummings (@Courtneyylovvee) June 28, 2021

Dude literally just trying to walk in his home and calmly asked people to leave... how are people upset over this? — the “So You’re A Fan?” Podcast (@SYAFPodcast) June 28, 2021

He’s grown a lot as a person tbh — Laura 🦋🌺 (@Lauralovely90) June 27, 2021

Not to mention weird and creepy. Doesn’t matter who you are. — Chipped Coconut (@ChippedCoconut) June 28, 2021

The life he signed up for? When he was a literal child when he became famous? WTF is WRONG with people??? Fame never equals "come to my house". EVER. This is so ridiculous, it isn't a debate. — Jenn Jenn (@JennJen46486565) June 28, 2021

aw i feel bad for him. he looked genuinely disappointed he had to do that to his fans but boundaries must be placed. doesnt matter who you are, no one deserves stalkers outside waiting for you to come home :( anyone defending this would 100% do this lmao weirdos — C🦎🍃 (@mushroomMug) June 28, 2021

I mean that’s how Lennon died someone just waiting outside of his home to shoot him.. so I understand where he’s coming from. — . (@DrekosRevenge) June 28, 2021

By the looks of things, fans are in full support of Justin Bieber and his right to demand privacy. It goes without saying that intruding on someone's privacy is not a very nice thing to do, irrespective of the circumstances. Fans are now less likely to show up unannounced at his residence anytime soon.

