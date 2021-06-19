"It makes me nervous": Catherine Paiz responds to cheating allegations surrounding Austin McBroom

Following the ongoing cheating allegations surrounding Austin McBroom, Catherine Paiz officially responded on June 18th by claiming that the rumors give her "anxiety" and make her "nervous."

Just hours before the highly anticipated June 12th fight between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall at the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event, Tana Mongeau made allegations via TikTok and Twitter, claiming that the former was cheating on Catherine Paiz.

Tana had alleged that the lipstick once found in Austin's car was not hers, as she previously claimed to Catherine, but someone else's. Erika Costell then attempted to clear the air by stating it was hers. However, this sparked backlash when people thought she was the 29-year-old's "mistress."

one time austin mcbroom was cheating on catherine with a random bitch and she left a lipstick in his car



then i was sitting with jake in the car and he gets a facetime



it’s from austin (crying) and catherine, yelling “IS THIS TANA’S LIPSTICK AUSTIN SAYS IT IS”



(it wasn’t) — oops (@tanamongeau) June 12, 2021

Catherine Paiz responds to allegations

On Friday afternoon, the model took to Instagram to voice her concerns over the cheating rumors being spread about Austin McBroom.

Catherine Paiz began by addressing the messages from fans asking her if she was okay, to which she answered that she wasn't using her phone.

"I was off my phone for a couple of days. I was spending time with family. I spend my undivided attention on my kids and my family."

The social media personality continued by speaking about how she felt about the situation just before the big boxing event.

"I'm not gonna lie, this time around, I think the event was a lot of pressure on me and a lot of focus on my family and me. Every time there's a big milestone, or a big event or something, or a lot of attention directed towards us, a lot of people start directing the attention to themselves."

The 30-year-old then explained how the allegations and rumors made her "nervous."

"I think that is 100% stressful because it gives me anxiety, and what can I say? It makes me nervous. I stay off my phone, and I stay off social media."

Catherine Paiz ended the video by congratulating everyone who partook in the YouTubers Vs TikTokers event, including Austin McBroom.

Fans claim Catherine Paiz appears "defeated" in the video

Fans took to Twitter to express frustration regarding the actress' response, as it "made no sense" to many.

Meanwhile, many noted how the former model appeared "defeated" and in "denial" after hearing news about Austin McBroom cheating. Some even began to question why she had not left the marriage yet, considering the rumors have been spread multiple times before.

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Perhaps this myself projecting, but this seems like a woman defeated. Stuck in a pattern and accepts the negative to protect what they have. ☹️ I don’t even follow them and kinda get the drama but…I see defeat. — Eisielle🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@eisielle) June 18, 2021

She has to be planning an escape plan!! 😭💀 I… there is NO WAY in hell that she would stay after the Uber receipts with Austin’s moms business address and REAL Snapchat messages. — anongirl (@anongir60322434) June 18, 2021

Even if he isn’t cheating she still deserves better. — banshee (@xoxohayleyxo) June 18, 2021

She will never believe, because she doesn’t want to know — Mel (@mels_coffeechat) June 18, 2021

She ain’t leaving and he’ll continue cheating. No matter what anyone says. — Daeneryswasrobbed (@killerm0odz) June 18, 2021

I think she’s emotionally distancing herself. Maybe saving up a separate account? I hate anyone that judges someone for staying in a toxic relationship. You’ll never know until you’re in one. It isn’t easy to leave. — mrs. johnny lawrence (@Perlitaaxoxo) June 18, 2021

However behind the scenes with Austin…. pic.twitter.com/v52JwkyeuZ — Rosalind ♀️ (@rozbotpate) June 18, 2021

I don’t think it’s cheating, it has to be agreement or sum. Catherine prolly is fw someone on the side also — inmyass (@trdcvdd) June 18, 2021

i feel like she’s a good mom but her husband …. — 😚 (@aliveeanddead) June 18, 2021

people just need to leave them alone, she clearly doesn’t care so i’m not sure why everyone else seems to care so much, just let them be — AGOSTINHO ⚔️ (@agostinhozinga) June 18, 2021

“please stop bringing attention to this i enjoy looking stupid” — thottie ♭ (@orileyrat) June 18, 2021

Despite not admitting or denying the cheating rumors surrounding her husband, Catherine Paiz has asked that fans leave her and her family alone, given that the allegations made her "nervous."

Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer